Sahib Rzayev Appointed Azerbaijan's Deputy Justice Minister
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. Sahib Rzayev has been appointed Deputy Minister of Justice of Azerbaijan – Head of the Penitentiary Service.
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