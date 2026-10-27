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Sahib Rzayev Appointed Azerbaijan's Deputy Justice Minister


Date: 2026-10-27 05:17:25

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. Sahib Rzayev has been appointed Deputy Minister of Justice of Azerbaijan – Head of the Penitentiary Service.

Will be updated

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Trend News Agency

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