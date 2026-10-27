Techno-Dent Clinic Adds Custom Snoring And Sleep Apnoea Appliances In Sandton

A Techno-Dent Clinic dentist shows a patient how a two-piece snoring appliance sits on a model of the teeth, at the practice in Sandton, Johannesburg.

The two-piece oral appliance is made from a digital scan, adjusted in half-millimetre steps and needs no power, so some CPAP users keep one for power cuts

SANDTON, SOUTH AFRICA, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Techno-Dent Clinic, the Sandton dental practice that sees patients from Bryanston, Rivonia, Morningside, Fourways and Rosebank, now makes and fits custom snoring and sleep apnoea appliances. The treatment is aimed at adults whose snoring keeps a partner awake, and at patients with mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnoea who struggle to sleep with a CPAP mask. For severe apnoea, CPAP usually remains the first choice.

The appliance is a mandibular advancement device. It has a clear upper tray and a clear lower tray, joined by small adjustable connectors on each side that hold the lower jaw a few millimetres forward during sleep. That brings the base of the tongue forward and keeps the back of the throat from collapsing as easily, which is a common cause of snoring. It is a different thing from a night guard, which only covers the teeth to protect them from grinding.

Patients start with a sleep questionnaire and an exam of the teeth, gums and jaw joints. Anyone with signs of apnoea, such as gasping at night, loud snoring broken by silences or heavy daytime sleepiness, is referred for a sleep study before anything is made. The clinic then takes an intraoral scan and a bite record in a set forward position, and the appliance is fitted about two to three weeks later. Over the following weeks it is advanced by around half a millimetre at a time until the snoring settles, with a review at about six weeks. Patients being treated for apnoea go back for a follow-up sleep study with the appliance in.

"Most people come in because their partner has sent them, and a fair number of them have never had a sleep study," said a Techno-Dent Clinic dentist who fits the appliances. "We won't make one for someone who might have apnoea until a sleep doctor has looked at it, because a quieter bedroom doesn't automatically mean the airway is staying open. When it is the right fit, we move the jaw forward slowly. Doing it in small steps over a few weeks is far easier on the jaw joints than starting at the full position."

The clinic also sees patients who already use CPAP and want something for nights without electricity. An oral appliance needs no power and fits in a small case, so some patients keep one for power cuts and travel. Whether that is safe as a stand-in depends on the severity of the apnoea and is agreed with the patient's sleep doctor.

The appliance needs enough healthy teeth to hold on to, so loose teeth or active gum disease are treated first. Early side effects can include morning jaw stiffness and a bite that feels slightly off for 20 to 30 minutes after the appliance comes out, which the clinic manages with simple jaw exercises. The fee covers the consult, scan, appliance, fitting and adjustment visits in the first three months, and patients get a written quote with procedure codes so they can check medical aid cover before treatment starts.

Image caption: A Techno-Dent Clinic dentist shows a patient how a two-piece snoring appliance sits on a model of the teeth, at the practice in Sandton, Johannesburg.

About Techno-Dent Clinic

Techno-Dent Clinic is a Sandton dental practice founded in 2009 that offers cosmetic, restorative, implant and orthodontic care with digital smile design, intraoral scanning and CBCT imaging. It sees patients across Sandton, Bryanston, Rivonia, Morningside, Fourways and Rosebank. It is part of the same South African trade network as equipment supplier href="" rel="external nofollow" c. Techno-Dent Clinic is operated by Astros Marketing (Pty) Ltd, 2 Makro Place, Sunnyrock 1401.

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Techno-Dent Clinic

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Techno-Dent Clinic adds custom snoring and sleep apnoea appliances in Sandton News Provided By October 27, 2026, 09:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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