Biker Insure Sponsors Neevesybikes As Michael Neeves Goes Full Time On Youtube

Mark Hopwood, owner of Biker Insure on his Yamaha Tracer 9GT+

Motorcycle insurance specialist makes its first move into YouTube sponsorship, backing former MCN chief road tester's independent channel.

- Mark HopwoodUNITED KINGDOM, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Biker Insure has announced a new sponsorship of NeevesyBikes, the YouTube channel founded by respected motorcycle journalist and former Motorcycle News (MCN) chief road tester Michael Neeves.The partnership marks Biker Insure's first foray into YouTube sponsorship, bringing together a business focused on helping motorcyclists find the right insurance with a channel featuring a broad range of motorcycle content, including bike reviews, manufacturer launches, product tests and features.Mark Hopwood, owner of Biker Insure said:“Neevesy has spent decades bringing his knowledge, experience and enthusiasm to motorcycle journalism. As one of the most respected and well known personalities in the biking world, we're delighted to support the channel and look forward to being part of this exciting new chapter in the NeevesyBikes journey.”Mark started Biker Insure in 2006 as a way of offering insurance information and comparison resources to riders sharing his enthusiasm for motorbikes. Biker Insure had been searching for the right opportunity to enter the world of YouTube sponsorship, with a clear idea of what it wanted from a partnership: a channel that shared its passion for motorcycling, reached an engaged audience, and offered a natural fit with the brand.When Neevesy announced his departure from MCN after 24 years to focus full time on NeevesyBikes, Biker Insure saw an opportunity to get involved at an exciting stage in the channel's development. Sharing more about his new venture and the sponsorship, Neevesy added:"Making the jump to full-time YouTuber was a big move, but I'm glad I went for it. Now being able to review new bikes as well as feature viewers' modern classic machines and produce bi-weekly news and Q&A videos has allowed the channel to grow. These are exciting times, but I couldn't do it without the fantastic support of channel sponsors like Biker Insure. Owner Mark Hopwood is a huge motorcycle fan, so has been really nice to 'keep it in the family'."Mark added that he wanted Biker Insure to be a familiar name to riders well before needing to arrange their next policy, explaining“Motorbike insurance comparison is dominated by just a handful of big brands, so this is a chance to build recognition and trust by being part of the biking community, not just advertising to it”.As an avid motorcyclist himself, Mark is a fan of NeevesyBikes and the experience, insights and enthusiasm Michael brings to the channel, and has even drawn on Neevesy's extensive knowledge for his next biking purchase:“When I couldn't decide which tyres to fit to my Yamaha Tracer 9, I cheekily turned to Neevesy for advice. He came back with a typically insightful and detailed response, demonstrating just how much knowledge he has to share.”The partnership reflects Biker Insure's commitment to supporting the wider biking community and the people who make it such a vibrant and interesting place.

Mark Hopwood

Biker Insure

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Biker Insure Sponsors NeevesyBikes as Michael Neeves Goes Full Time on YouTube News Provided By Biker Insure October 27, 2026, 09:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry



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