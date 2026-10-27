Naman Shaw Recalls How His Understanding Of Karva Chauth Changed After Moving To Mumbai

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) Actor Naman Shaw has opened up about his memories of Karva Chauth. He revealed that the festival was not widely celebrated during his childhood in Kolkata.

He shared that his understanding of the tradition initially came from Hindi films, and it was only after moving to Mumbai and befriending people from North India, especially Punjabis, that he experienced the festival and its celebrations more closely. Speaking about the significance of Karva Chauth and the bond it celebrates between couples, Naman told IANS,“I think festivals like Karva Chauth are beautiful because they celebrate love, commitment, and the little things that keep a relationship strong. For me, a relationship is not just about grand gestures; it's about being there for each other, understanding each other, and standing by each other through every phase of life. I also love how traditions evolve with time. Today, it's increasingly about mutual love and respect, where both partners celebrate their bond in their own way.”

Reflecting on his personal memories, the 'Kasamh Se' actress revealed that Karva Chauth was not a major festival during his childhood in Kolkata. His initial understanding of the tradition came largely from Hindi films. It was only after moving to Bombay and making friends with people from North India, particularly Punjabis, that he experienced the festival and its excitement more closely.

Sharing how his perspective changed after marriage, the actor said,“As an actor, I had performed Karva Chauth scenes on television many times, but celebrating it in real life after getting married was a completely different experience.”

Naman also spoke about how celebrations have transformed over the years.“I feel Karva Chauth was earlier more personal and family-oriented. It was about faith, love, and spending that special time together. Today, with social media, I sometimes feel the focus has shifted more towards dressing up, clicking pictures, and showcasing the celebration to the world,” he shared.

Expressing his preference for simpler celebrations, he added,“I personally feel the beauty of any festival lies in what it means to you and your partner, rather than how it looks to others. I miss that simplicity, where the focus was more on feeling and expressing love for each other than on showing it to the world.”

On the personal front, Naman Shaw is married to Nehaa Mishra, and the couple has a son named Kriivaan.

Professionally, Naman Shaw is known for his roles in several popular Hindi television shows, including 'Kasamh Se', 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', 'Kasturi' and 'Tashan-e-Ishq'. He also appeared as Adit Saxena in 'Mangal Lakshmi' and as Anuj in 'Kairee – Rishta Khatta Meetha', among other shows.