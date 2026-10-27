MLC Polls: Row Erupts Over Govt Employee's Bid To Enter Centre With Form-16S In Patna During Counting

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 27 (IANS) A commotion broke out at the counting centre at Bankipur Girls' High School in Patna on Tuesday after Jan Suraaj supporters objected to a government employee allegedly attempting to enter the premises with bundles of Form-16 documents during the counting of votes for the Bihar Legislative Council elections.

Divya Jyoti, the Jan Suraaj candidate for the Patna Teachers' constituency, alleged that an employee, who works in the Commissioner's office, arrived at the counting centre carrying several bundles of files.

Party supporters questioned why the documents were being brought into the counting area while ballot boxes were being opened and votes were being counted.

According to Divya Jyoti, the bundles were opened following the objections, revealing a large number of Form-16 documents.

She said she would file a formal complaint with the Election Commission over the incident.

The episode raised questions among candidates and their supporters about the purpose of bringing the documents into the counting centre at that stage instead of later as per prescribed norms.

Jan Suraaj supporters alleged that their own counting agents were subjected to strict identity checks before being allowed entry, while the employee had attempted to bring in several large, cloth-wrapped bundles.

The allegations have not yet been independently established, and no official clarification regarding the documents was immediately available.

The incident also intensified concerns over the arrangements inside the counting hall for the Patna Teachers' constituency.

Divya Jyoti alleged that the room was too small, with inadequate space on the tables and overcrowding making it difficult for counting agents to stand and monitor the proceedings effectively.

Candidates and their representatives from different parties also questioned the absence of CCTV cameras inside the main counting hall.

They argued that installing cameras would strengthen transparency and help address doubts about the process.

According to the candidates, they had requested the administration to install CCTV cameras, but were told that the arrangement was unnecessary.

They questioned why CCTV surveillance was not being provided inside the counting hall when such cameras are used at counting centres during Assembly elections.

The controversy comes amid wider objections from Opposition candidates over the absence of CCTV cameras in the Patna counting area.

A controversy over the absence of CCTV cameras in the ballot-opening and vote-counting area erupted at the Patna counting centre during the counting of votes for eight Bihar Legislative Council seats.

Congress candidate Dr Sanjay Yadav staged a sit-in protest, alleging a lack of transparency in the counting process.

Counting for the Patna Graduates' and Patna Teachers' constituencies is underway amid tight security.

However, Opposition candidates have questioned why CCTV cameras were not installed in the specific area where ballot boxes are opened and votes are counted.

Dr Sanjay Yadav, the Congress candidate for the Patna Teachers' constituency, alleged that cameras were installed in almost every other part of the counting centre but not in the crucial counting area.

He argued that the absence of CCTV surveillance raised questions about the transparency of the process.

“There are CCTV cameras everywhere in the counting centre, except where the ballot boxes are being opened, and the counting is taking place.

"In such a situation, the counting process is rendered meaningless,” he said, adding that the Election Commission should ensure adequate safeguards.

Yadav said he had raised the issue with Patna District Magistrate Kundan Kumar, who told him that CCTV cameras inside the counting area were not required under the applicable Election Commission rules.

According to the candidate, District Magistrate Kundan Kumar did not provide a written response.

Yadav said he would continue his protest until a camera was installed or a written clarification was provided.

Jan Suraaj candidate Anuj Singh, too, expressed dissatisfaction with the arrangements inside the counting centre, describing the conditions in the counting area as untidy and questioning the absence of CCTV cameras there.

RJD candidate Dr Sanjeev Kumar also questioned the arrangements, alleging that the absence of CCTV cameras could undermine confidence in the counting process.

He argued that continuous camera surveillance was preferable to videography conducted at intervals and called for greater transparency.

Responding to the controversy, Patna DM Kundan Kumar said all arrangements were being made in accordance with the Election Commission of India's guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures.

He clarified that CCTV cameras had not been installed inside the counting area for this election and that videography was being conducted instead.

He also said candidates had been briefed about the applicable procedures.

As the counting continues, Opposition candidates are demanding additional assurances of transparency, while the district administration maintains that the process is being conducted according to prescribed rules.