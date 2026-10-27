ART Fertility Clinics Signs Strategic Mou With Conceivable Life Sciences To Explore Automation-Assisted IVF Technology At IVI Institute

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi is harnessing robotics and AI to advance fertility care and expand treatment options in the Emirate and beyond. Abu Dhabi-based ART Fertility Clinics, a member of IVI Institute, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Conceivable Life Sciences, a New York-based medical technology company pioneering the application of robotics and physical artificial intelligence in in-vitro fertilisation (IVF), on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit 2026. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The proposed collaboration will explore the introduction of Conceivable Life Sciences' AURA platform at the IVI Institute in Abu Dhabi, covering site and workflow feasibility, training programmes for clinical and laboratory teams, and the validation and regulatory steps any future deployment would require.

In the presence of H.E. Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, the MoU was signed by Suresh Soni, Chief Executive Officer, ART Fertility Clinics, and Dr. Alejandro Chávez-Badiola, Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder, Conceivable Life Sciences.

AURA is an automation-assisted platform that integrates Physical AI, robotics, advanced imaging, and software into IVF laboratory workflows. It is designed to perform key laboratory processes with greater precision and consistency under the supervision of embryologists.

The planned collaboration reflects ART Fertility Clinics' commitment to combining clinical excellence with new technology to advance the future of reproductive medicine. The flagship IVI Institute in Abu Dhabi is envisioned as a destination for advanced fertility treatment, innovative laboratory capabilities and premium patient care, further strengthening Abu Dhabi's position as a destination for healthcare innovation and international medical tourism.

“Abu Dhabi is contributing to the future of reproductive health by exploring how robotics and AI can advance fertility care. This collaboration supports the responsible evaluation of technologies at the flagship IVI Institute, with the potential to improve precision and consistency in IVF laboratories, while maintaining specialist oversight and patient safety. Our aim is to translate innovation into better care for people seeking to build a family, in the Emirate and beyond.”

“The IVI Institute is being built around a simple principle: patients deserve advanced fertility care, delivered by specialists they trust. Exploring AURA with Conceivable Life Sciences is a natural step in that direction. Automation has the potential to bring greater consistency to the IVF laboratory, while our embryologists and clinicians remain fully responsible for every clinical decision. We look forward to working together to understand how this technology can best serve patients in Abu Dhabi and across the region.”

“Abu Dhabi is fast becoming one of the world's most forward-looking healthcare markets, and ART Fertility Clinics shares our belief that the IVF laboratory is ready for a new level of precision. AURA was built to bring robotics and Physical AI to some of the most delicate and repetitive steps in the laboratory workflow, under the supervision of embryologists. This MoU gives us a structured way to see how AURA fits ART's laboratories and patients.”

“As a fertility specialist, I have seen how much of IVF still depends on delicate manual steps performed under intense time pressure. AURA was developed to bring that work into a more controlled, standardised and traceable environment. Working with a clinical team of ART Fertility Clinics' standing gives us the opportunity to explore how automation can support laboratory practice in the region.”

Abu Dhabi is advancing an integrated ecosystem that supports individuals and families throughout their reproductive health journey. Through the Abu Dhabi Programme for the Future of Reproductive Health, genetic screening programmes and the Global Reproductive Health Advisory Council, the Emirate is strengthening prevention, fertility care and research, translating innovation into better outcomes and reinforcing its position as a global capital for the future of reproductive health.

Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit (ADFHS) is the annual flagship gathering of Future Health – A Global Initiative by Abu Dhabi, a year-round platform for global collaboration curated and convened by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) together with the Founding Partners, PureHealth, M42, Institute for Healthier Living Abu Dhabi (IHLAD) and Mubadala BIO. Under the theme 'To Sense Is to Predict', ADFHS 2026 brings global experts and partners together to explore how earlier insight can support informed decisions, timely intervention and care better suited to people's needs.

Four impact areas will guide the Summit's discussions and initiatives: Longevity & Precision Health; Digital Health & AI; Health System Resilience & Sustainability; and Investment in Life Sciences. Together, they support Abu Dhabi's ambition to turn earlier insight into earlier action and better care, helping people live longer, healthier lives.