Serial Art Thief Jailed For 3 Years After Stealing Rare 17Th-Century Map From London Museum

A serial art thief who used a Stanley knife to slice a priceless 17th-century world map out of a historic atlas has been sentenced to three years in prison, after leaving the rare artefact missing and causing extensive damage to a valuable collection. Melvin West, a 70-year-old father of two, pleaded guilty to theft, criminal damage and possession of a bladed article at Bromley Magistrates' Court in May. He was sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court, where the judge condemned his repeated attempts to mislead authorities about the map's whereabouts.

The stolen artefact is Frederick de Wit's double-hemisphere world map, 100 Nova Orbis, a rare work of Dutch cartography of which only three examples are known to exist worldwide. The missing map has yet to be recovered.

Thief Cut Map Out of Historic Atlas

Woolwich Crown Court heard that West visited The Caird Library at the National Maritime Museum in Greenwich on December 19 and 20, 2024, and again on February 25, 2025.

On February 26, he seized the opportunity to cut one of the atlas's 12 maps out of the book using a Stanley knife when he was left alone in the Reading Room.

Library staff later discovered the discarded blade, and DNA evidence linked it to West. CCTV footage also identified him as the last person to have been alone in the Reading Room.

The museum initially valued the atlas at £50,000, but the damage caused by the theft slashed its estimated worth to £20,000. The stolen map alone is believed to be worth £6,000 on the black market.

Describing the artefact as a 'symbolic work of art', the museum stressed that the 'harm goes far beyond the monetary value'. The incident also prompted it to invest £6,000 in new CCTV cameras and undertake a comprehensive review of its security arrangements.

Judge Slams Thief Over Missing Map

Judge Charlotte Welsh criticised West for repeatedly offering assurances that he could recover the map, only to fail to return it.

The judge said West had been 'evasive' about the artefact's whereabouts since his arrest on March 4, 2025. He had dangled the prospect of its recovery before the court, securing at least two adjournments and making another plea for time on the day of sentencing.

Defence barrister Jessica Flain told the court that West had partially paid someone to restore the map, but the individual was allegedly refusing to hand it back until the outstanding fees were settled.

She said a friend of West was willing to pay the remaining amount so the map could be delivered to Charing Cross Police Station, provided the court postponed sentencing for another seven days.

Seeking leniency, Flain told the court: 'Mr West is ashamed and embarrassed by the offences and recognises he was wrong.

'At the time he was under serious financial pressure and his pension credit did not meet his basic living costs. His offending was financially motivated. It was a short-term pressured decision by an old man living in difficult circumstances.'

However, the court was unconvinced by the latest appeal for more time.

An earlier hearing in June had already been adjourned to allow West to recover from double heart bypass surgery and return the stolen artefact. He failed to do so.

Rejecting his latest application, Judge Welsh highlighted his repeated broken promises, saying: 'In June, you told the court that you had access to it and could return it within seven days – you didn't do that.

'You told me, through counsel, in August that the map was with a friend and once you had recovered (from heart surgery) you would retrieve and return it.

'Again, that appears to have been a lie.

'You have led this court, the police and the museum a merry dance about the whereabouts of this item.

'You were charged in February – you have had eight months to return the map. Not even close to all of that time were you in hospital or recovering from your operation.'

Career Criminal With a Long Record

Footage from a police interview showed West responding with 'no comment' to most questions, including whether he had sold the missing map.

The court heard that he had amassed 27 convictions for 107 offences in the UK. His criminal history also extended beyond Britain, with a Hungarian court sentencing him for burglary in 2011 and a French court convicting him of theft in 2013.

Authorities were also told that West had previous convictions under several different identities.

Judge Welsh described him as a 'career criminal' and ruled out suspending his prison sentence.

West received three years in prison for criminal damage, alongside concurrent sentences of 16 months for theft and six months for possession of a blade.

Emphasising the gravity of the offence, the judge said the damage represented an 'international loss' that 'cannot be understated'.

She told West: 'Offences of this nature call for an immediate sentence of imprisonment to deter other people from doing precisely what you have.'

Museum Warns of Irreversible Damage

The National Maritime Museum said the loss of the atlas's centrepiece map had dealt a serious blow to the collection's historical and academic value.

Scholars from around the world travel to the Caird Library to study the rare works, and the museum said the theft 'undermines its bibliographical integrity'.

Although two digital copies of the atlas exist, both are incomplete, leaving the original collection permanently compromised.

The museum has spent thousands of pounds reassessing its security measures and expressed concern that the theft could encourage similar crimes against other valuable items in its collection.

Detective Constable Sophie Hayes, of the Metropolitan Police's art and antiques unit, urged anyone with information about the missing map to come forward.

Speaking after sentencing, she said: 'The Caird Library is an internationally important resource, used by scholars the world over. Thefts like this mean the only people who profit from these beautiful artefacts are the thieves themselves.'

A Rare Treasure From the Dutch Golden Age

Frederick de Wit is regarded as one of the leading figures of the 'Dutch Golden Age' of cartography. He produced the atlas in 1684, and only two other examples are known to be held in Utrecht and Vienna.