Sharjah Temporarily Closes Dibba Al Hisn Beach Until Further Notice

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Sharjah's Dibba Al Hisn beach is temporarily closed, the region's municipality said in a notice on Tuesday.

The beach will remain closed until further notice "for maintenance and improvement work," it said.

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This notice comes after a series of beach closures were announced across emirates as authorities responded to an oil spill near the UAE's coastline.

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All beaches and coastal areas in the emirate have been temporarily closed until teams complete assessments, and identify safety and marine protection measures, the ministry said.

Authorities said an oil spill had taken place shortly after residents began reporting a 'foul smell'. The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment said that the odours "pose no health risk" to residents.

After the spill was detected, teams immediately began containment, cordoning, cleanup and remediation to limit environmental impact, MOCCAE said.

The work took place in coordination with local and federal authorities.

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