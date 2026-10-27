President Museveni Urges Somalia To Unite Against Al-Shabaab, Boost Coffee Trade With Uganda

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

President Museveni made the remarks on Monday, October 26, 2026, while meeting the President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud at State House, Entebbe, during an official visit to Uganda.

The discussions focused on Somalia's security situation, particularly efforts to defeat the Al-Shabaab insurgency, as well as strengthening bilateral trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

President Museveni said Somalia's challenges required a clear understanding of their underlying causes and a united approach, warning that divisions among the majority could allow a minority to maintain influence.

“The problem of Somalia is ideological and a misdiagnosis of problems,” President Museveni said, drawing parallels with other African countries, including Sudan, where sectarian approaches to governance have contributed to political divisions and exclusion.

“All the problems you're talking about, we know them. We need to be organised and stand with the main problem,” he said.

“Unite the many to defeat the few, but some Africans want to annoy the many to stay with the few,” he added.

The President emphasised the need for political organisation and unity in confronting the challenges threatening Somalia's stability.

During the meeting, H.E Mohamud briefed President Museveni on the security situation in Somalia and commended the contribution of the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) to efforts to restore peace.

Ugandan troops have played a significant role in African Union-led peace support operations in Somalia, supporting Somali security forces in confronting Al-Shabaab militants.

H.E Mohamud also thanked President Museveni for Uganda's continued military contribution and support, expressing hope that Ugandan troops would remain in Somalia longer to help achieve full pacification and lasting stability.

Al-Shabaab continues to pose a major security challenge in Somalia and the wider Horn of Africa, with regional and international partners supporting efforts to strengthen Somali security institutions and combat the insurgency.

The Somali President also appreciated Uganda's hospitality towards Somali nationals living, studying and conducting business in the country.

Somalia's Ambassador to Uganda, Fardowsa Mohamed Qanyare, informed the meeting that approximately 8,000 Somalis operate businesses in Uganda, while about 15,000 Somali students are pursuing studies at Ugandan universities.

Uganda eyes direct coffee exports to Somalia:

The two leaders also discussed ways to expand bilateral trade, with particular emphasis on improving direct access for Ugandan products to the Somali market.

President Museveni welcomed the development that Somalia had permitted Uganda to establish a warehouse in the country through which processed Ugandan coffee would be marketed and sold.

The proposed arrangement is expected to create a more direct route for Ugandan coffee exporters to reach Somali consumers, potentially reducing reliance on intermediaries and strengthening commercial ties between the two countries.

Mr. Nelson Tugume, who recently returned from Somalia, told the two Presidents that Somalia imports coffee from European countries, with Ugandan coffee reportedly passing through other markets before reaching Somali consumers.

The warehouse initiative could therefore provide Ugandan exporters with a more direct channel into Somalia's market while expanding opportunities for trade and investment.

The discussions reflect efforts by the two governments to complement security cooperation with economic partnerships that can strengthen bilateral relations and create new market opportunities.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Haruna Kasolo; the Minister of State for Defence and Veteran Affairs, Hon. Huda Abason Oleru; the Permanent Secretary- Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Vincent Bagiire; and Uganda's Ambassador to Somalia, Prof. Sam Tulya-Muhika.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Uganda.--br- src="" alt="State House Uganda" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo