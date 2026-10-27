United Nations Day: Seven Regions Of The Central African Republic To Discover Through A Virtual Exhibition

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On the occasion of United Nations Day, celebrated on October 24, a virtual photo exhibition titled "Investing in Peace" invites the public to explore the seven regions of the Central African Republic. Through images, stories, and faces, it highlights community initiatives, progress achieved with the support of the United Nations and its partners, and the remaining challenges to sustainably consolidate peace.

The "Investing in Peace" exhibition presents the progress accomplished in the Central African Republic and the efforts required to preserve and strengthen it.

Under the subtitle "Progress to preserve and consolidate in every region," the exhibition offers a photographic journey across the country's seven regions. It showcases initiatives by local communities, national authorities, MINUSCA, UN Agencies, Funds, and Programmes, and their partners.

At the heart of daily life: concrete actions for peace and resilience

A school where children learn, a water point that protects health, an economic activity that supports a family, local institutions close to residents, or communities reuniting through dialogue... the photographs illustrate the various forms that day-to-day investment in peace takes.

Through these images and their stories, visitors discover how civilian protection, access to essential services, economic recovery, civic participation, and social cohesion contribute to establishing lasting peace.

The exhibition also emphasizes the fragility of these advances. Consolidating them requires institutions that can meet the population's needs, sustainable support after disarmament, and ongoing protection in areas where threats persist, such as the country's Northeast and Southeast regions.

Accessible online via an immersive virtual gallery, "Investing in Peace" offers a unique way to discover the Central African Republic and meet those working for its future.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA).