Cassava Technologies Becomes An Authorised Reseller Of Claude On Amazon Bedrock

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Cassava Technologies ( ), a global technology leader, has become authorised to resell access to Anthropic's Claude models through Amazon Bedrock.

Claude is Anthropic's state-of-the-art large language model, offering features like advanced reasoning, vision analysis, code generation, and multilingual processing. The agreement allows Cassava to give organisations across Africa another route to access these capabilities, helping them adopt AI technology more easily as they prepare for future growth.

“What matters to our customers is being able to use AI in their business, and that starts with access to the best models. Bringing Anthropic's Claude to them through Amazon Bedrock delivers on this need, which is supported by the infrastructure, partnerships and services African businesses need to adopt them responsibly and take a greater part in the digital economy. Our goal is simple, advanced AI within reach of every business, government, researcher, entrepreneur and university across the emerging markets globally,” said Hardy Pemhiwa, President and Group CEO of Cassava Technologies.

Through Amazon Bedrock, organisations can access Anthropic's Claude models and incorporate them into their own applications and services. Cassava's authorised reseller status gives African customers a way to access Claude through a local partner focused on serving businesses across the continent.

Through its digital ecosystem, which encompasses connectivity, cloud, cyber security and AI solutions, along with a continent-wide data centre footprint, Cassava is investing in the infrastructure and solutions needed to support the wider adoption of artificial intelligence across Africa.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Cassava Technologies.

About Cassava Technologies:

Cassava Technologies is a technology leader providing a vertically integrated ecosystem of digital services and infrastructure enabling digital transformation. Through its business units, Cassava provides Connectivity, Colocation, Cloud, Cybersecurity, Compute AI and Payment solutions to mostly enterprise customers in Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, Europe and UK. Cassava's digital solutions enable its customers in 37 countries to grow, transform, and better serve their own customers.

href="" target="_blank">Download logo