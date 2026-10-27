Dr. Sandeep Marwah Honoured With Prestigious MSME Award In New Delhi
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Founder of Noida Film City and a prominent media and education entrepreneur, was honoured with the Prestigious MSME Award at the Annual Awards Ceremony of the Global Manufacturers and Traders Foundation, held at the National Rail Museum, New Delhi.
The award was presented by Shri Vijay Goel, Vice Chairperson, Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti, along with Shri Raj Bhushan Choudhary, Member of Parliament from Muzaffarpur, under the leadership of Shri Raja Talukar, Founder, Global Manufacturers and Traders Foundation.
Recognising Dr. Marwah's remarkable entrepreneurial journey, the organisers appreciated his sustained contribution to the media, entertainment, education, and creative industries. His journey from establishing Noida Film City to building a global media and education ecosystem was cited as an example of vision, perseverance, innovation, and continuous hard work.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah has demonstrated to the world that“no business is a small business.” His hard work, continuous pursuit of excellence, perseverance, and determination have helped him build a distinguished name not only in the media and entertainment industry but also in the broader MSME ecosystem.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sandeep Marwah expressed his gratitude to the Global Manufacturers and Traders Foundation, Shri Raja Talukar, Shri Vijay Goel, and Shri Raj Bhushan Choudhary for the honour.
“I sincerely thank the Global Manufacturers and Traders Foundation for this prestigious recognition. I have always believed that no business is small business. Every enterprise, whether small or large, begins with an idea, courage, hard work, and determination. My own journey has been built on continuous persuasion, perseverance, innovation, and the commitment to create opportunities for others. This award is a great encouragement to continue contributing to the MSME sector and to the growth of India,” said Dr. Marwah.
The award was presented by Shri Vijay Goel, Vice Chairperson, Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti, along with Shri Raj Bhushan Choudhary, Member of Parliament from Muzaffarpur, under the leadership of Shri Raja Talukar, Founder, Global Manufacturers and Traders Foundation.
Recognising Dr. Marwah's remarkable entrepreneurial journey, the organisers appreciated his sustained contribution to the media, entertainment, education, and creative industries. His journey from establishing Noida Film City to building a global media and education ecosystem was cited as an example of vision, perseverance, innovation, and continuous hard work.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah has demonstrated to the world that“no business is a small business.” His hard work, continuous pursuit of excellence, perseverance, and determination have helped him build a distinguished name not only in the media and entertainment industry but also in the broader MSME ecosystem.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sandeep Marwah expressed his gratitude to the Global Manufacturers and Traders Foundation, Shri Raja Talukar, Shri Vijay Goel, and Shri Raj Bhushan Choudhary for the honour.
“I sincerely thank the Global Manufacturers and Traders Foundation for this prestigious recognition. I have always believed that no business is small business. Every enterprise, whether small or large, begins with an idea, courage, hard work, and determination. My own journey has been built on continuous persuasion, perseverance, innovation, and the commitment to create opportunities for others. This award is a great encouragement to continue contributing to the MSME sector and to the growth of India,” said Dr. Marwah.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment