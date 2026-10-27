Shankar Fenestrations And Glasses Expands Its Project Portfolio With CRC The Flagship
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, October, 2026: The project portfolio of Shankar Fenestrations and Glasses has gained a new project, CRC The Flagship. The project demonstrates the participation of the company in the provision of modern façade and fenestration solutions in commercial projects, where architectural designs, functions, quality, and aesthetics are crucial for such structures.
It goes without saying that the addition of CRC The Flagship project to the company's portfolio falls at a time when façade systems have been gaining considerable recognition in commercial real estate. In general, the exterior of buildings is created to harmoniously combine such parameters as aesthetic appeal, durability, and performance, as well as compatibility with the architectural design as a whole. Façade and fenestration solutions are elements that help create a certain look of the building and support its functional needs at the same time. Thus, through CRC The Flagship project, Shankar Fenestrations and Glasses is taking part in a project that reflects the changing needs of modern commercial structures in Noida.
On commenting about the project, Mr. Dinesh Chandra Pandey, Founder, Shankar Fenestrations and Glasses, said, "Each project brings to us the opportunity to utilize our understanding of façade and fenestration solutions according to the needs of each building structure. CRC The Flagship is another project added to our portfolio of projects, and we realize the significance of façade design in defining the architecture of a commercial structure. Our emphasis still remains on detailing and quality work in line with the project design needs. As architectural preferences change in commercial spaces, we strongly believe that properly planned and executed façade solutions could help define both the looks and functionalities of buildings. We are looking forward to carrying out our activities for more projects that reflect changing architectural preferences in the fenestration industry."
Shankar Fenestrations and Glasses operate in the façade and fenestration industry and are engaged in building projects that need contemporary solutions. CRC The Flagship is one such project in the portfolio of commercial project work of the company in Noida.
It goes without saying that the addition of CRC The Flagship project to the company's portfolio falls at a time when façade systems have been gaining considerable recognition in commercial real estate. In general, the exterior of buildings is created to harmoniously combine such parameters as aesthetic appeal, durability, and performance, as well as compatibility with the architectural design as a whole. Façade and fenestration solutions are elements that help create a certain look of the building and support its functional needs at the same time. Thus, through CRC The Flagship project, Shankar Fenestrations and Glasses is taking part in a project that reflects the changing needs of modern commercial structures in Noida.
On commenting about the project, Mr. Dinesh Chandra Pandey, Founder, Shankar Fenestrations and Glasses, said, "Each project brings to us the opportunity to utilize our understanding of façade and fenestration solutions according to the needs of each building structure. CRC The Flagship is another project added to our portfolio of projects, and we realize the significance of façade design in defining the architecture of a commercial structure. Our emphasis still remains on detailing and quality work in line with the project design needs. As architectural preferences change in commercial spaces, we strongly believe that properly planned and executed façade solutions could help define both the looks and functionalities of buildings. We are looking forward to carrying out our activities for more projects that reflect changing architectural preferences in the fenestration industry."
Shankar Fenestrations and Glasses operate in the façade and fenestration industry and are engaged in building projects that need contemporary solutions. CRC The Flagship is one such project in the portfolio of commercial project work of the company in Noida.
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