NDIS Social Support Services Keep Rockingham Participants Connected To Community

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 26, 2026 9:13 am - Ezy Disability Services & Transport delivers Assistance with Social and Community Participation across nine suburbs south of Perth.

ROCKINGHAM, Australia - September 16, 2026 - Registered NDIS provider Ezy Disability Services & Transport delivers NDIS social support services across nine suburbs south of Perth. The company works from its Rockingham base. Its Assist Access service falls under the NDIS Core Supports category, listed as Assistance with Social and Community Participation.

Trained support workers accompany participants to community events, hobbies, shopping trips, social clubs and local facilities. Each visit matches the goals set out in the participant's NDIS plan. Staff hold current NDIS worker screening checks. They complete training in community access before working one-on-one with participants.

Rockingham anchors the coverage area. Support workers also travel to Baldivis, Warnbro, Safety Bay, Waikiki, Port Kennedy, Madora Bay, Bertram and Kwinana. Each suburb sits a short drive from the company's Fraser Street base. That keeps travel time down for participants who book support around medical appointments or set activities.

Demand for NDIS social support services keeps growing across the Rockingham area. More residents are taking up plans that fund community participation. Families often coordinate disability support and transport separately before they find one provider that handles both. Ezy Disability Services & Transport sends one support worker for both legs: the social visit and the trip that gets the participant there. That cuts down on handoffs between separate services.

Core Supports is the most flexible category in an NDIS plan. Participants commonly draw on it for social and community access alongside daily living help. A consistent support worker matters for that kind of funding. Participants who see the same worker each week build a routine around set activities. For example, that means a Tuesday social club visit or a Saturday trip to a local market. Ezy Disability Services & Transport assigns workers with that continuity in mind, rather than rotating staff between participants.

The company's broader service list includes travel and transport assistance, life-skills development and group centre activities. Participants can combine these supports with Assist Access, depending on what their plan funds. A participant heading to a group program can book the transport leg and the group activity through the same provider. That removes the need to arrange each piece separately.

About Ezy Disability Services & Transport

Ezy Disability Services & Transport is a registered NDIS provider based in Rockingham, Western Australia. The company delivers NDIS social support services alongside transport assistance, life-skills development, home modifications and personal activity support. It serves participants across Perth's southern suburbs. Support workers assist with community access, daily living tasks and life-stage transitions under approved NDIS plans. The team works with participants and families to keep support consistent from week to week.

Media Contact:

Ezy Disability Aged Care Support & Transport Services

Unit 4/10 Fraser Street, Rockingham WA 6168

Phone: 0474077474

Website: