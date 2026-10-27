Direct Macro Announces Expansion Into The United Kingdom With Launch Of Directmacro.Uk

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 26, 2026 4:05 pm - Direct Macro announces its expansion into the United Kingdom. Through co, UK customers can buy new, refurbished

ONDON, United Kingdom – Direct Macro, a supplier of new, refurbished and hard-to-find computer and networking components, today announced its expansion into the United Kingdom with the official launch of co. The new website gives UK organisations direct access to Direct Macro's catalogue of enterprise IT hardware, including servers, storage, memory, processors and networking equipment.

Since 2018, Direct Macro has supplied IT parts to businesses, government agencies, educational institutions and data centres across North America. With the launch of co, the company is extending that service to UK customers who need reliable access to current-generation hardware as well as discontinued and end-of-life (EOL) components that are increasingly difficult to source.

Meeting UK Demand for Hard-to-Find IT Hardware

Many UK organisations run critical infrastructure on server and networking equipment that manufacturers no longer produce. Replacing an entire system because a single part is unavailable is costly and disruptive. Direct Macro addresses this problem with an inventory of more than 500,000 parts from leading manufacturers including Cisco, Dell, HPE, IBM, Samsung, Seagate and Supermicro.

Through co, UK customers can shop across a wide range of categories, including:

Server hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs) and storage controllers

Server memory, processors and motherboards

Network switches, routers, firewalls and transceivers

Power supplies, cables and server accessories

Complete servers, workstations and desktop systems

Serving Businesses and the Public Sector

Direct Macro works with a broad range of organisations, including enterprises, data centres, schools, colleges, universities, hospitals and government bodies. UK customers can request tailored pricing for larger orders through the company's bulk quote service, with dedicated account support for procurement teams.

"Expanding into the United Kingdom is an important step for Direct Macro," said Salam Lakhani, CEO at Direct Macro. "UK IT teams face the same challenge we've been solving for years in the US: finding the right part, quickly, without paying for a full system replacement. With co, we're making our full catalogue of new, refurbished and end-of-life hardware easily accessible to organisations across the UK."

Quality You Can Rely On

Every refurbished component sold by Direct Macro is inspected and tested before dispatch to ensure performance and reliability. The company is a verified vendor on the US System for Award Management (SAM) and holds a Dun & Bradstreet rating. These credentials reflect Direct Macro's commitment to dependable supply and financial stability.

About Direct Macro

Founded in 2018, Direct Macro is an online supplier of new, refurbished, certified and end-of-life computer and networking components. With an inventory of over 500,000 parts from the world's leading manufacturers, the company serves enterprises, data centres, educational institutions, healthcare providers and government agencies. Direct Macro operates directmacro for customers in the United States and co for customers in the United Kingdom.

Media Contact:

Direct Macro UK

73 Meadway, Bramhall, Stockport SK7 1LX, United Kingdom

Phone: +44 20 4653 0005

Email: [email protected]

Website: