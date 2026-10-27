EV Charger Installation In La Porte Starts With A Load Calculation, Electrician Says

MENAFN - GetNews)"Tyler Beene, owner and Master Electrician at Power Surge Electric LLC in La Porte, Texas."A Master Electrician with four years on the utility side at CenterPoint Energy says the load calculation, not the charger, decides what an older Houston Bay Area home needs.

La Porte, Texas, United States - October 27, 2026 - Houston Bay Area homeowners buying an electric vehicle should get a load calculation before a Level 2 charger is installed, says Tyler Beene, owner and Master Electrician at Power Surge Electric LLC. On an older home with a smaller electrical service, that calculation decides whether the house needs a new panel, a lower charger setting, or no change at all.

The National Electrical Code treats EV charging as a continuous load, so the circuit and breaker are sized at 125 percent of what the charger draws. A charger set to 40 amps needs a 50-amp circuit. At 240 volts, that charger pulls 9,600 watts. A 100-amp service is rated for 24,000 watts in total, so one charger takes about 40 percent of it before the air conditioner, the dryer and the range are counted.

Texas adopted the 2026 edition of the code as the state electrical code on September 1, 2026. It keeps two ways to check whether an existing home can carry a charger: a calculation built from the appliances in the house, or the home's maximum metered demand over a full year.

"I spent four years on the utility side at CenterPoint, so I look at the whole path the power takes, from the transformer to the car," said Beene. "Most homes can take a charger. The load calculation tells you which ones can't, before anybody spends money on the wrong fix."

Beene holds Texas Master Electrician license #38432 and has more than 11 years in the trade. He completed a five-year apprenticeship through IBEW Local 716, earned his Journeyman license, and earned his Master license while working at CenterPoint Energy.

Power Surge Electric installs Level 2 chargers including the Tesla Wall Connector, ChargePoint and ClipperCreek. Most homes do well at 32 to 40 amps, which adds about 25 to 30 miles of range per hour. Simple outlet installs typically cost $400 to $1,000 and hardwired chargers $800 to $2,500. A panel upgrade costs more, and the company recommends one only when the numbers call for it.

Homeowners can start with three photos: the electrical panel, the parking spot, and the path between them. Power Surge Electric serves 21 communities across the Houston Bay Area, from La Porte, Baytown and Deer Park to Pearland, League City and Lake Houston. Details on EV charger installation in older homes are at power-surges or (281) 221-9395.

About Power Surge Electric LLC

Power Surge Electric LLC is a licensed electrical contractor in La Porte, Texas, serving residential and commercial customers across the greater Houston Bay Area. The company was founded in 2024 by Tyler Beene, a Master Electrician holding Texas license #38432, who spent four years on the utility side at CenterPoint Energy. Power Surge Electric specializes in panel upgrades, EV charger installation, underground service replacement, lighting, backup power, and emergency electrical work. More at power-surges.