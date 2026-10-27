Author Mitchell D Pinckard Challenges Readers To Examine Faith History And Spiritual Warfare Through Evidence-Based Exploration

MENAFN - GetNews)Author Mitchell D. Pinckard, founder of Wait-Backup and creator of the Forensic Theology series, invites readers to explore deeper questions about faith, history, human behavior, and spiritual conflict through his thought-provoking works, including Wait: Backup - Spiritual Warfare: DNA Under Siege and

Through his writing, Mr. Pinckard examines the connections between identity, family, culture, trauma, habits, and spiritual influences, exploring how patterns can be passed through generations and how restoration can begin through both spiritual understanding and practical change. In Spiritual Warfare: DNA Under Siege, he challenges readers to look beyond surface-level struggles and consider the deeper influences shaping human behavior.

In The Cross. The Crescent. The Sword. The Scroll, Mr. Pinckard takes readers through a historical exploration of Christianity, tracing developments from the apostolic church through institutional religion, the rise of Islam, and the Protestant Reformation. Rather than viewing history as disconnected events, the book examines the relationship between faith, politics, power, and culture, helping readers understand how historical developments continue to influence modern beliefs and practices.

With a career rooted in investigation, engineering, data analysis, and research, Mitchell D. Mr. Pinckard brings a unique analytical perspective to discussions surrounding scripture, history, science, and spiritual warfare. His professional background includes work in offshore drilling, engineering, and research with Sandia National Laboratories, where he developed and patented drilling and well-control technologies.

After retirement, Mr. Pinckard began teaching at recovery ministries and spent years answering questions about faith, apologetics, science, and history. Those conversations inspired him to begin writing, eventually leading to the creation of his six-volume Forensic Theology series.

Through his books and teaching programs, Mr. Pinckard encourages readers to slow down, examine what they have been taught, connect the evidence, and develop their own understanding. His guiding principle remains simple: “ Wait-Back Up . Where is the evidence?”

Readers are invited to question, explore, and seek greater discernment as they examine scripture, history, science, and their own personal journeys. As Mr. Pinckard shares, the goal is not to fear questions, but to evaluate the evidence, understand the path that led to the present, and prepare to face life's challenges with wisdom and discernment.

About Mitchell D. Pinckard

Mitchell D. Pinckard is the author of the Forensic Theology series and founder of Wait-Backup, a publishing and teaching initiative built around the question: What is the evidence? His investigative approach combines decades of experience in engineering, research, teaching, and biblical exploration to encourage readers to examine truth through careful study and thoughtful questioning.

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Global Book Network - Mitchell D Pinckard, Author of Wait: Back Up