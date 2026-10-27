A Preacher's Pain Shares A Powerful Testimony Of Redemption Restoration And Hope

MENAFN - GetNews)Pastor, evangelist, author, and missionarypresents A Preacher's Pain, a revealing autobiography that explores a life and ministry shaped by abuse, addiction, alienation, adversity, and ultimately, the transforming grace of God.

Rather than allowing painful experiences and past failures to define his future, Bishop uses his story to demonstrate that adversity does not have the final word. A Preacher's Pain is a testimony of redemption, restoration, and triumph, offering hope to parents praying for wayward children, encouragement to those searching for intervention and healing, and renewed strength to pastors and ministry leaders who may feel close to giving up.

Bishop has served in full-time ministry since 1992 and currently serves as the Senior and Founding Pastor of The River Church, Inc. in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin. He is also ordained through Grace International Ministries in Houston, Texas. For more than three decades, his ministry has focused on reaching people who feel abandoned, alone, hurting, or lost and pointing them toward the hope, healing, love, and restoration found in Jesus Christ.

The inspiration behind the book comes from Bishop's own journey through difficult and destructive seasons of life. From that experience, he developed four principles that continue to shape his ministry: giving hope to the hopeless, offering healing to the hurting, showing love to the unloved, and extending acceptance to those who have been discarded.

At the heart of A Preacher's Pain is a message of purpose beyond suffering. Bishop emphasizes that adversity, disappointment, and painful experiences do not disqualify a person from fulfilling God's calling. Through God's grace, even the most difficult chapters can become part of a greater purpose.

About Kevin R. Bishop

Bishop is also a devoted husband to his wife, Sharon, and the proud father of two sons, Levi and Jadon Bishop. He is currently working on another book.

For more information about Kevin R. Bishop and his ministry, visit .