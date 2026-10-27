Several Injured In Car-Ramming Incident In Germany

MENAFN - Gulf Times) A car drove into a group of people late Monday in Neustadt am Rubenberge, in northwestern Germany, injuring several people.

Four to five people were injured, some seriously, but none sustained life-threatening injuries, a police spokesperson said Tuesday.

A nearby police patrol conducting a routine traffic check intervened, and officers fired shots at the vehicle during the incident, the spokesperson said. The car's occupants fled and remain at large.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear. Police were searching for those involved, deploying additional officers and a helicopter, according to media reports.

Car-Ramming Incident in Germany