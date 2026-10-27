Jordan Showcases Mining Investment Opportunities At IMARC 2026 In Sydney

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Oct. 27 (Petra) -- The Kingdom is seeking to attract investment and expand international partnerships in its mining sector, with a focus on mineral exploration, the development of mineral-based industries, and increasing the economic value of its natural resources, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources Amani Azzam said.

According to a ministry statement issued Tuesday, Azzam presented Jordan's investment opportunities and competitive advantages during a session on global investment opportunities at the International Mining and Resources Conference and Exhibition (IMARC 2026) in Sydney, Australia.

She said His Majesty King Abdullah II's recent visit to Australia and his meetings with mining and exploration companies reflected Jordan's interest in strengthening international cooperation and attracting investment to develop the mining sector and make better use of the Kingdom's mineral resources.

Azzam said mining is a priority under the Economic Modernisation Vision, which targets annual growth of 10 percent in the sector's contribution to gross domestic product through 2033. The National Mining Sector Strategy for 2023–2033 focuses on expanding exploration, attracting private-sector investment, and increasing the economic value generated from mineral resources.

The investment opportunities identified include copper, gold, phosphate, rare earth elements, base metals, and industrial minerals, particularly silica and basalt.

Azzam also reviewed progress on several mining projects, including the signing of implementation agreements for copper and gold projects in 2025 and another agreement for copper exploitation in October this year. Studies for phosphate projects in eastern Jordan are also advancing, with further implementation agreements expected before the end of 2026.

She emphasized the need to develop industries that process mineral resources locally rather than relying primarily on extracting and exporting raw materials. Expanding these industries would increase added value, strengthen domestic industrial production, and create employment opportunities.

On the investment framework, Azzam said Natural Resources Law No. 19 of 2018 and the regulations issued under it establish the legal basis for investment in mineral exploration and development. She noted that implementation agreements for projects are ratified through legislation, providing greater legal certainty for long-term investments.

The ministry is working to improve investors' access to information on available opportunities through an interactive map published on its website. It is also developing a unified digital platform that will enable investors to submit and track applications electronically and communicate with relevant government entities. The platform is expected to be launched soon.

Jordan's supporting infrastructure, including road networks, electricity, and natural gas, was also highlighted as an important factor for mining investment. Azzam pointed to the potential role of green hydrogen and green ammonia projects in supporting industrial development, particularly industries based on phosphate resources.

She also stressed the importance of responsible mining practices, environmental protection, and ensuring that mining projects generate economic and social benefits for communities in the areas where they operate. These measures, she said, are important to the sector's long-term sustainability and its contribution to broader development.

Azzam invited international companies and investors to explore opportunities in Jordan's mining sector and establish long-term partnerships to develop mineral resources into productive and industrial projects with greater added value.

The Jordanian delegation at the conference included Hisham Al-Zyoud, Director of the Geology and Mining Directorate, and Naeem Al-Madani from the Investment Department at the Royal Hashemite Court.

IMARC is a major international event for the mining industry. Its 2026 edition is expected to bring together around 12,000 participants from approximately 120 countries, along with more than 500 exhibitors. Participants include government officials, mining company executives, investors, industry experts, and providers of mining technologies and services. The event provides a platform for exchanging expertise, presenting investment opportunities, and developing partnerships across the sector.

//Petra// WH