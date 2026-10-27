DF UNCAGED Mixed Martial Arts Championship Kicks Off Official Press Conference In Amman

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Oct. 27 (Petra) – The DF UNCAGED Mixed Martial Arts Championship will host its official press conference on Tuesday in Amman, bringing together event organizers and eight competing fighters as the Jordanian MMA Week transitions into its main athletic schedule.

The week's lineup features today's 6:00 PM press conference, open training sessions at the Dead Sea corniche on Wednesday, and official weigh-ins at the Amman Citadel on Thursday, culminating in the championship fights on Friday.

The organizing committee for Jordanian MMA Week announced that media accreditation is now open for local, regional, and international news outlets. Interested organizations can submit credential requests via the official registration portal at [].

The registration process permits a maximum number of representatives per outlet, requiring details on their assigned roles, intended coverage, and the specific events they plan to attend, alongside supporting documentation. The media team will contact approved applicants via email with access details and venue entry arrangements.

Official media kits, visual assets, fighter profiles, and event schedules are also available through the website.

The championship week is organized under the supervision of the Jordanian Mixed Martial Arts Federation, with backing from the Jordan Tourism Board and the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

//Petra// AA