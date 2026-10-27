Jordan Reaffirms Deep Institutional Security Coordination With Syria Against Shared Threats

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

– Gov't: Jordan Committed to Expanding Cooperation, Facing Common Challenges with Syria

– Gov't: Daesh Poses Shared Threat to Jordan, Syria

– Momani: Deep Respect Reaffirmed for Syrian State and People

– Momani: Years-Long Jordan-Syria Cooperation Continues Against Terrorism, Arms, and Drug Smuggling

– Momani: Yesterday's Strikes Follow Exhaustion of Patience Over Terrorist Movements

– Momani: Airstrikes Executed on Field Intelligence to Neutralize Imminent Terrorist Threats

– Momani: Over 20 Daesh Operatives Killed, Major Weapons Depot Destroyed in Syrian Strikes

– Momani: Jordan Avoided Civilian-Populated Sites, Regrets Unintended Casualties

– Momani: Armed Forces Maintain Strict Protocols to Prevent Civilian Harm

– Momani: Protection of Innocent Lives Outside Borders Remains Paramount

– Momani: Joint Jordan-Syria Committee Established Following Anti-Daesh Operation

– Momani: Jordan Reaffirms Unwavering Commitment and Past Support to Syrian People

– Momani: Kingdom Supports Syrian Security, Territorial Unity, and Internal Cohesion

– Momani: Jordan Coordinates Globally to Safeguard Syrian Sovereignty, Southern

Borders AMMAN, Oct. 27 (Petra) – Jordan reaffirmed on Tuesday its commitment to fraternal relations with Syria and declared its readiness to expand institutional coordination to confront shared security threats, identifying the Daesh terrorist group as a common danger to both nations.

Minister of Government Communication and Official Government Spokesperson Mohammad Momani expressed the Kingdom's deep respect for the Syrian state and its people, noting that bilateral security coordination against terrorism, weapons trafficking, and drug smuggling has been ongoing for years to safeguard mutual stability.

Addressing military operations, Momani stated that the Jordanian Armed Forces–Arab Army (JAF) conducted targeted airstrikes yesterday against Daesh strongholds in Syria after the Kingdom's patience wore thin regarding persistent terrorist movements threatening national security.

The Minister explained that the strikes were executed based on actionable field intelligence to neutralize confirmed imminent threats and planned terrorist operations against Jordan. Initial operational assessments indicate substantial enemy casualties, estimated at over 20 Daesh operatives killed, alongside the destruction of a major weapons depot belonging to the group.

Expressing regret over civilian casualties, Momani stressed that Jordanian forces routinely refrain from striking locations where intelligence indicates a civilian presence. He added that relevant Jordanian authorities are actively coordinating with their Syrian counterparts to investigate the matter.

Momani emphasized that Jordan consistently applies rigorous precautions to prevent civilian harm, prioritizing innocent lives abroad with the same grave duty reserved for Jordanian citizens.

To address the aftermath, the two nations will form a joint committee to follow up on the military action against Daesh and enhance counter-terrorism coordination to protect civilians and secure the shared border.

Momani underlined that the security of Jordan and Syria is intertwined, pointing out that combating the terrorism that struck Jordan days ago in Karak's Hmoud village remains a unified objective.

Concluding his statement, the Spokesperson reaffirmed Jordan's unwavering commitment to Syria's sovereignty, internal unity, and territorial integrity, noting that the Kingdom continues to engage international partners to uphold stability across Syria, particularly along its southern border.

//Petra// AA