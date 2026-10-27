Specialists Assess Damage To Kyiv's Southern Bridge After Ballistic Missile Strike

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram and shared photos of the damage, according to Ukrinform

The bridge was closed to traffic while specialists assessed the damage, he wrote.

Metro services between Osokorky and Chervony Khutir stations have been suspended.

Read also: All stations on Kyiv Metro's red line are open to passengers

As Ukrinform previously reported, the aftermath of Russian ballistic missile strikes launched since the evening of October 26 was reported in six districts of Kyiv. A 46-year-old woman was killed and 14 people were injured.

Photo: Vitali Klitschko's Telegram channel