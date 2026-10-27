War Update: 196 Combat Engagements On Frontline In Past Day As Russian Pressure Intensifies On Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka Axes

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this in a Facebook update on the battlefield situation as of 8 a.m. on Tuesday, October 27.

Russian forces launched one missile strike and 72 airstrikes, dropping 247 guided glide bombs.

In addition, Russian troops used 9,679 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,518 attacks, including 12 using multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Russian forces struck Bezsalivka, Korenyok, Tovstodubove, Ulanove, Rohizne, Neskuchne, Bachivsk, Vovkivka, Hirky, Novovasylivka, Mykolaivka, Yastrubshchyna, Marchyshyna Buda, Luzhky, Potapivka, Sopych, Kucheriivka, Stara Huta, and Kharkivka in the Sumy region, as well as Huta-Studenetska, Mykhalchyna-Sloboda, Karpovychi, Kliusy, Hirsk, and Yanzhulivka in the Chernihiv region. Korenyok was also hit by an airstrike.

Ukraine's Missile Forces and Artillery struck three areas where Russian personnel and military equipment were concentrated.

On the North Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk axes, Russian forces conducted one assault, launched three strikes using five guided glide bombs, and carried out 44 attacks, two of them using MLRS.

On the South Slobozhanshchyna axis, Ukrainian forces repelled six Russian attacks. Russian forces also attacked on the Kupiansk axis, near Volokhivske, Okhrimivka, Shabelne, and Chuhunivka.

Russian forces launched three assaults toward Radkivka.

On the Lyman axis, Russian troops conducted seven assault operations toward Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi, and Lyman.

On the Sloviansk axis, Russian forces launched three attacks near Ozerne, Kryva Luka, and Mykolaivka.

On the Kramatorsk axis, Russian forces conducted no assault operations.

On the Kostiantynivka axis, 22 Russian attacks were reported. Russian troops conducted offensive operations near Kostiantynivka and toward Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka, Novoselivka, Raiske, Novopavlivka, Vilne, and Kucheriiv Yar.

Russian forces launched 26 attacks on the Pokrovsk axis, attempting to advance toward Novyi Donbas, Dobropillia, Vilne, Sviatohorivka, Svitle, Myrne, Serhiivka, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, and Filiia.

On the Oleksandrivka axis, Russian forces launched one assault toward Piddubne.

Ukrainian forces strike Russian communications hub, drone workshop and supply

On the Huliaipole axis, Russian forces launched 15 attacks, attempting to advance toward Ternuvate, Yehorivka, Rizdvianka, Vozdvyzhivka, Nove Zaporizhzhia, Verkhnia Tersa, Hirke, and Charivne.

On the Orikhiv and Dnipro River axes, Russian forces conducted no assault operations.

No signs of Russian forces forming offensive groupings were detected on the Volyn and Polissia axes.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russia's estimated total military personnel losses since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, stood at approximately 1,581,840 as of October 27, 2026.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine