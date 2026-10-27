Humanitarian Mission Gets Underway In Oleshky, Budanov Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, announced this on Faceboo, according to Ukrinform.

“An important humanitarian mission has begun in Oleshky. A bilateral ceasefire has been declared in the area. Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, has traveled to the site and will coordinate the process. We are in constant contact,” Budanov said.

It was critically important for the rescue mission to proceed successfully and safely, he said.

Budanov thanked everyone involved in carrying out and supporting the operation, emphasizing that every Ukrainian life is invaluable.

Melania Trump's chief adviser: Russia pledges to respectresidents' evacuation choices

As Ukrinform previously reported, Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, announced that a ceasefire had taken effect in the area around the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region and that the Ukrainian side was honoring the agreements.

Photo: Dmytro Lubinets / Telegram