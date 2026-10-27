Air Defenses Neutralize Two Ballistic Missiles, 255 Drones In Overnight Russian Attack On Ukraine

Ukraine's Air Force reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

Starting at 6 p.m. on Monday, October 26, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with Iskander-M/S-400 missiles launched from Russia's Bryansk region and 280 strike UAVs, including Shahed drones (69 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and Parody-type decoy drones. The drones were launched from Oryol, Millerovo, Kursk, Shatalovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, as well as from temporarily occupied Donetsk and Hvardiiske in Crimea.

Kyiv was the main target of the attack.

The air attack was countered by Ukrainian Defense Forces aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units, and mobile air defense groups.

According to preliminary data, as of 9 a.m. on Tuesday, October 27, air defenses had destroyed or suppressed 257 targets: two ballistic missiles and 255 drones.

Hits were recorded at 25 locations, while debris from downed targets fell at 16 locations.

Several attack drones remaine in the air, and air defense operations are ongoing.

Russian strike onkills and injures civilians

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian ballistic missile strikes carried out since the evening of October 26 affected six districts of Kyiv. A 46-year-old woman was killed, and 15 people were injured.

Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine via Telegram