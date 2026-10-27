Romania Uncovers Russian-Coordinated Sabotage Network Suspected Of Setting Fire Near Defense Facility

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the report was published by Reuters.

The network was responsible for the September fire at an industrial site in central Romania, located near a state-owned defense industry enterprise,” the report says.

According to Romanian intelligence, the suspects were members of a network coordinated by Russia. The network's coordinators had assigned it targets including“state and private weapons production facilities, as well as other objectives of military and industrial interest”.

Romanian organized crime prosecutors said they were seeking the extradition of two Belarusian suspects apprehended in Germany and one Ukrainian detainedin Poland who were all suspected of of involvement in the arson attack.

Reuters noted that Romanian President Nicușor Dan had previously accused Russia of waging a hybrid war against countries supporting Ukraine. According to Dan, this included drone incursions into national airspace, cyberattacks, disinformation campaigns, acts of sabotage, and attacks on cargo vessels near Romanian waters.

Russia's embassy in Bucharest could not immediately been reached for comment, but Moscow has repeatedly denied such accusations, Reuters said.

blames Russia for attacking cargo ship in Black Se

As Ukrinform previously reported, Romanian President Nicușor Dan accused Russia of escalating attacks threatening NATO's eastern flank after a cargo vessel sank on Friday following a drone strike near Romania's Black Sea coast.

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