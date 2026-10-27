Most Of Konotop Without Power For Fourth Day After Russian Strikes Water Supplied On Schedule

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Konotop Mayor Artem Semenikhin reported this on Telegram.

“Unfortunately, there is no forecast for when power will be restored. No forecast at all,” he wrote.

The previous day, Semenikhin said in an interview with Suspilne that most of the city remained without electricity.

“Educational institutions have been damaged, and even our hospital is currently running on generators. It was a treacherous strike on civilian infrastructure in the middle of the night. We have opened Points of Invincibility. Water is being supplied according to a schedule: from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.,” the mayor said.

Russian attacks spark fires inregion, one person injured

As Ukrinform previously reported, overnight on October 24, Russian forces launched a massive drone attack on the Konotop community in the Sumy region. Energy infrastructure facilities, a school, and private homes were hit.