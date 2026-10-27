Russian Forces Observing Ceasefire In Oleshky As Of 9 A.M., Ukrainian Marines Say

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Pavlo Drohal, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy's Marine Corps, reported this on Facebook.

“As of 9 a.m., the enemy is observing the ceasefire introduced as part of the humanitarian mission,” the statement said.

The Marine Corps continues to closely monitor developments and track changes in the operational situation, Drohal said.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Ukraine introduced a ceasefire in a designated area at 3 a.m. Kyiv time on October 27 to facilitate a humanitarian operation in the temporarily occupied settlement of Oleshky in the Kherson region.

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A ceasefire has begun in the area around the temporarily occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region, and the Ukrainian side is honoring its commitment s.

Photo: Dmytro Lubinets / Telegram