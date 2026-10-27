Russian Forces Observing Ceasefire In Oleshky As Of 9 A.M., Ukrainian Marines Say
“As of 9 a.m., the enemy is observing the ceasefire introduced as part of the humanitarian mission,” the statement said.
The Marine Corps continues to closely monitor developments and track changes in the operational situation, Drohal said.
As Ukrinform previously reported, Ukraine introduced a ceasefire in a designated area at 3 a.m. Kyiv time on October 27 to facilitate a humanitarian operation in the temporarily occupied settlement of Oleshky in the Kherson region.Read also: Melania Trump's chief adviser: Russia pledges to respect Oleshky residents' evacuation choices
A ceasefire has begun in the area around the temporarily occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region, and the Ukrainian side is honoring its commitment s.
Photo: Dmytro Lubinets / Telegram
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment