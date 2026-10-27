Prince Albert II's 29-Year-Old Relative Found Dead In Monaco

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A 29-year-old relative of Monaco's Prince Albert II, Antoine de Massy, has been found dead in a public garden in the principality.

According to Monaco Matin, De Massy was the son of Baron Christian de Massy and Cécile Gelabale, the grandson of Princess Antoinette, the elder sister of Prince Rainier III, and a first cousin once removed of Monaco's current ruler.

He didn't come to the family lunch on Sunday, prompting one of his relatives to contact the police. Several hours later, his body was discovered in a green area along Larvotto Boulevard.

Monaco Prosecutor General Stéphane Thibault told the media that an investigation had been launched to determine the cause of death.

As part of the investigation, a man seen on surveillance cameras near the scene was detained and is being questioned.

The cause of De Massy's death has not yet been established. Law enforcement authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Image: Valery Hache / AFP