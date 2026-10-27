Hidayat Heydarov Ends Speculation Over Move To Heavier Judo Category

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Azerbaijani Olympic judo champion Hidayat Heydarov has decided to continue competing in the under-73kg weight category, ending speculation over a possible move to the heavier under-81kg division.

Heydarov is also scheduled to compete in the under-73kg category at the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam, which will take place in the capital of the United Arab Emirates from October 29 to 31. The tournament will provide the Olympic champion with another opportunity to test his form against international opponents and continue his preparations for upcoming competitions.

The decision follows concerns raised by Richard Trautmann, performance director of Azerbaijan's national judo teams and head coach of the men's squad. Speaking at a press conference in Baku reviewing the results of the World Judo Championships, Trautmann said Heydarov was experiencing significant difficulties with weight management and faced a choice between remaining in the under-73kg division and moving up to under-81kg.

The two categories present different physical and competitive demands. Remaining at under-73kg allows Heydarov to continue competing in the division in which he established himself as one of Azerbaijan's leading judokas, while a move to under-81kg would require adjustments to his physical preparation, tactics and competitive approach.

Weight management is a particularly important consideration in elite judo, where athletes must meet strict limits before competition while maintaining the strength, endurance and explosiveness required for successive bouts. A carefully managed approach can help athletes balance their competitive weight with their physical condition throughout a demanding international season.

Heydarov's decision also carries significance for Azerbaijan's national team, which continues to rely on his experience and international standing in the under-73kg category. His participation in Abu Dhabi will attract attention from Azerbaijani judo fans as he seeks to maintain his competitive rhythm on the international circuit.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Slam is part of the International Judo Federation's World Judo Tour, bringing together competitors from different countries across multiple weight categories. The event offers valuable ranking opportunities and a chance for athletes to assess their progress against high-level opposition.

For Heydarov, the immediate priority will be to compete effectively at his established weight and demonstrate that his preparations are progressing in the right direction. His decision provides clarity for the upcoming tournament, while his performances over the coming months will help determine how his weight-category strategy develops in the longer term.