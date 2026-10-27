Trump Offers $1 Million For Information On Election Fraud

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

U.S. President Donald Trump said he intends to pay $1 million to anyone who provides information about alleged fraud in past elections or the upcoming 2026 midterm elections.

"Anybody reporting Voter Fraud in the past Elections, or the upcoming 2026 Midterm Election, will be paid $1,000,000 upon the arrest and conviction of those that created the Fraud! Thank you for your attention to this matter," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Trump previously pledged to pay $5,000 to every American if Republicans retain control of Congress following the November elections.

According to the Heritage Foundation, the United States recorded 557 confirmed cases of election-related violations between 2016 and 2025. The figures include criminal convictions and other officially confirmed judicial and administrative decisions.

The U.S. midterm elections are scheduled for November 3, 2026. Voters will elect all members of the House of Representatives and a portion of the Senate.

Republicans currently control both chambers of Congress.

Image: Evan Vucci / Reuters