Armenian Ruling Party Lawmakers May Side With Opposition To Block Snap Elections

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Members of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's ruling Civil Contract party could potentially cooperate with opposition lawmakers to prevent early parliamentary elections, according to a report by Armenian newspaper Hraparak.

The newspaper reported that discussions about possible snap elections have intensified within government circles, particularly among members of the ruling party's parliamentary faction.

According to Hraparak, some lawmakers are concerned that early elections could result in the loss of their parliamentary seats.

Citing an unnamed source, the publication suggested that certain Civil Contract lawmakers might support an opposition-backed initiative aimed at preventing the dissolution of the National Assembly.

The report outlined a possible scenario in which Pashinyan would resign to initiate the constitutional process leading to early parliamentary elections.

Under Armenia's constitutional procedure, the prime minister's resignation would trigger a parliamentary process to elect a replacement. If lawmakers failed to elect a new prime minister within the prescribed rounds of voting, the National Assembly would be dissolved, and snap elections would follow.

However, Hraparak suggested that opposition forces could attempt to disrupt such a scenario by nominating their own candidate for prime minister.

According to the newspaper's source, if opposition parties secured sufficient support, including votes from dissatisfied Civil Contract lawmakers, parliament could elect a new prime minister and thereby avoid dissolution.

The report did not identify any ruling party lawmakers prepared to support such a move, nor did it provide confirmation that Pashinyan intends to initiate early elections.

The claims therefore remain speculative, with no other confirmed agreement between ruling party members and opposition forces to prevent a potential snap election.