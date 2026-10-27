Baku Holds Germany-Azerbaijan Business Conference

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

A Germany-Azerbaijan business conference organized by the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan) is being held in Baku on October 27.

The conference will showcase advanced German technologies in food processing, packaging systems, industrial automation, and the development of modern manufacturing infrastructure.

The event also features business-to-business (B2B) meetings, providing Azerbaijani companies with an opportunity to explore proposed initiatives, outline their technological needs, and discuss prospects for direct cooperation with German businesses.

Representatives of major German technology companies operating in the food industry are participating in the conference, including Bühler GmbH, Elea Technology GmbH, and HAVER & BOECKER OHG.

The event aims to facilitate business contacts between companies from the two countries and explore opportunities for introducing advanced German technologies into Azerbaijan's industrial and food-processing sectors.