Azerbaijan Targets Global Markets With New Initiative For Small Businesses

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Azerbaijan has highlighted its economic diversification strategy, investment potential and efforts to strengthen the international competitiveness of domestic businesses at the 9th World Investment Forum in Doha, Qatar.

Elnur Aliyev, First Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, addressed the Ministerial Roundtable on Entrepreneurship, held under the theme "Investing in the Builders of the Future", as part of the forum organised by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

The discussions focused on developing future-ready entrepreneurial ecosystems, harnessing opportunities arising from artificial intelligence and digitalisation, and promoting innovation, inclusivity and sustainable economic growth.

During his address, Aliyev outlined Azerbaijan's measures to diversify its economy and improve competitiveness, highlighting the broader economic benefits generated by international investment in the country's energy sector.

He noted that foreign investment had contributed not only to infrastructure development but also to strengthening professional expertise, developing workforce capabilities and expanding international partnerships.

The First Deputy Minister emphasised that Azerbaijan's economic priorities include increasing non-oil and gas exports, improving the competitiveness of local enterprises and facilitating their access to international markets.

Particular attention was given to the economic opportunities associated with the Middle Corridor, renewable energy development and digital infrastructure projects.

Aliyev stressed that maximising the benefits of these initiatives requires greater participation by domestic companies, wider adoption of advanced technologies and continued investment in workforce skills.

Azerbaijan proposes targeted initiative to expand SME access to global markets

The First Deputy Minister also highlighted institutional reforms aimed at supporting small businesses, attracting investment and promoting exports.

According to Aliyev, these measures are intended to strengthen the operational capacity of Azerbaijani entrepreneurs and enable them to compete more effectively in international markets.

Within the framework of cooperation with UNCTAD and other international partners, Azerbaijan proposed a targeted initiative to help small enterprises meet international standards, establish commercial relationships with major buyers and gain access to foreign markets.

The proposed initiative would focus on addressing barriers that limit the participation of smaller businesses in international trade and global supply chains.

Aliyev also underscored the importance of international cooperation in supporting entrepreneurship amid rapid changes in the global economy.

He noted that exchanging best practices, strengthening partnerships and coordinating efforts between countries could create additional opportunities for businesses.

UNCTAD's coordinating role and joint international initiatives were highlighted as potential instruments for expanding entrepreneurs' participation in global economic processes.

The 9th World Investment Forum brought together policymakers, investors, business executives and representatives of international financial institutions to discuss investment priorities amid geopolitical tensions, economic fragmentation and accelerating technological change.

Organised by UNCTAD, the forum provides a platform for dialogue on investment policies and strategies intended to support sustainable economic development.

Its agenda covers a broad range of issues, including investment in artificial intelligence, sustainable finance, climate action, environmental protection, investment promotion, special economic zones, entrepreneurship, tourism and culture.