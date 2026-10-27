Qatar Gas Supply Disruption Puts Pressure On Pakistan's Energy Market

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Pakistan has announced the suspension of approximately 900 million cubic feet of natural gas supplies per day from Qatar due to the war in the Middle East.

The disruption forced the government to limit the distribution of available gas reserves among consumers. Pakistan is also exploring opportunities to import liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from Oman and Saudi Arabia.

According to the Iraqi News Agency (INA), Pakistani Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik noted that the suspension of supplies from Qatar had created difficulties for Pakistan's gas supply. The country is also facing challenges in securing supplies through land borders, while prices continue to rise.

The international contract price of LPG, set by Saudi Arabia's Saudi Aramco and linked to domestic production prices, has increased to $705 per ton. This is contributing to higher fuel costs for consumers.

Malik said the approaching winter could increase demand for fuels used as alternatives to natural gas. The government is developing policies to improve supplies and ensure access to gas for household use. Measures are also planned to reduce the impact of rising prices on low-income families.

By exploring alternative import sources, Pakistan is seeking to mitigate the impact of disruptions to foreign supplies on its domestic market. With energy demand expected to rise in the coming months, stabilizing the country's gas supply remains a key government priority.

Image: Asim Hafeez / Bloomberg