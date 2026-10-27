Singapore To Update Solar PV Roadmap To Support 4 GWP Target By 2035

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

By Anas Abu Hassan

SINGAPORE, Oct 27 (NNN) -- Singapore will update its Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Roadmap to support its new target of deploying 4 gigawatt-peak (GWp) of solar capacity by 2035, the Energy Market Authority (EMA) said.

EMA said it would collaborate with the Solar Energy Research Institute of Singapore (SERIS) to refresh the roadmap, which was last updated in 2020.

"The refreshed roadmap will assess solar deployment opportunities across diverse types of surfaces and help chart the pathways towards maximising solar deployment over the medium to long term, in support of Singapore's higher solar ambition," it said in a statement on Tuesday.

EMA is also taking steps to encourage greater solar adoption for private residential landed properties to unlock more opportunities for solar deployment.

The authority inked a memorandum of understanding with the Sustainable Energy Association of Singapore (SEAS) to explore the development of a one-stop digital portal to make it easier for homeowners to adopt solar.

It will also embark on a research collaboration with the Energy Research Institute @ NTU to study and map the capacity of local electricity networks.

Meanwhile, EMA has awarded grants totalling S$14.9 million (S$1=RM3.20) to four industry projects that will develop and test practical solutions across four areas to strengthen the resilience of Singapore's electricity grid.

EMA said the projects would improve the maintenance and operation of grid infrastructure, manage the impact of growing distributed energy resources, provide new forms of support for system stability and enable distributed resources to contribute more actively to grid operations.

--BERNAMA