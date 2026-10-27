Kane Calls Ballon D'or Win A 'Dream Come True,' Eyes Second Title

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

LONDON, Oct 27 (NNN-PA Media/dpa) -- Harry Kane described Monday's Ballon d'Or triumph as beyond his“wildest dreams” and pledged to try to win the award again next year, reported PA Media/dpa.

Kane was a popular winner of the 70th Ballon d'Or at a ceremony at the London Palladium, drawing enormous cheers when former Brazil forward Ronaldo announced the England captain's name.

A stunning 2025-26 campaign in which Kane scored 73 goals for club and country, won two trophies with Bayern Munich and led England to third place at the World Cup, helped the 33-year-old beat Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal to the prestigious award.

It made Kane the first English player since Michael Owen in 2001 to receive the accolade from France Football and added another chapter to a remarkable journey, which started with rejection by Arsenal and multiple difficult loan spells before a late breakthrough at boyhood club Tottenham.

After Kane followed in the footsteps of Stanley Matthews, Bobby Charlton, Kevin Keegan and Owen in sealing Ballon d'Or glory, he vowed to aim to retain the trophy in 12 months.

“My heart was beating fast, and I was just hoping he would say my name. I mean, what a legend, Ronaldo was one of my idols growing up, so for him to be the one to present me the award, it's a dream come true,” Kane said.

“Honestly, just so many amazing feelings, and to share these moments with my friends and with my family who are here. Yeah, I would say it's a dream come true, but it's beyond my wildest dreams.

“I spoke about my doctor, Alejandro (Elorriaga Claraco). We work so much together.

“We spend so much time alone, in the room, on a treatment table, with needles, all those sacrifices, saunas, ice baths, time that I would love to spend with my kids, with my family, with my wife, but it's all part of the dedication.

“To be at the very top level, you have to sacrifice some time and some things, so this trophy is a reward for all those people in my life.

“The way I train, the way I play, it is always like I am 15 and 16 with a point to prove.

“Yeah, that's got me to winning this amazing trophy. Even now, winning this, already I am thinking about, 'OK, let's see if we can be even better and let's see if I can win it again?' And that will always be my mindset until the day I choose to retire.”

Kane planned to enjoy his Ballon d'Or victory with family and friends but had no plans for a“messy” night, with a flight back to Munich booked for Tuesday morning before Bayern's afternoon training ahead of Wednesday's German Cup tie with Magdeburg.

The former Spurs forward also batted off a question about an eventual return to England to chase Alan Shearer's Premier League scoring record, stating“not right now, I'm loving life at Bayern,” but did lay out his major goals for the years ahead.

“Being here in London, it was a good omen for me, and it's been too long. We have so many incredible English players. Me growing up, watching the greats, for none of those guys to be able to win this award is obviously a shame,” Kane said.

“So, to put us back on the map and be here with this trophy, I am extremely proud.

“I still have a lot to achieve in the game, from the Champions League at club level to winning a major trophy with England; that's a number one priority for sure, so there are so many great things that I want to achieve.”

England manager Thomas Tuchel was among those to congratulate Kane on his award.

He said:“I ran out of superlatives to describe your performances a long time ago, but I'm delighted to see that you have been formally recognised by the football world.

“To become the first Englishman to win this huge honour in 25 years makes it extra special, and we are lucky to have you as our leader. I know you will enjoy this moment with your loved ones and then get back to doing what you do best – scoring goals and winning football matches.”

London City Lionesses and Spain midfielder Alexia Putellas, who won the women's Ballon d'Or award for a record-equalling third time, said:“All the boys and girls around the world – if you love football and if you want to play football, play football. It doesn't matter if you're a boy or if you're a girl.”

--NNN-PA MEDIA/dpa