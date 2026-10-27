Independent Country Should Not Be Lectured On How To Live, What To Do, And What Not To Do - President Ilham Aliyev

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Double standards are also when someone wants to teach you how to live. Though prior to doing so, you should look in the mirror and ask yourself: Do you have the moral right to lecture someone, to teach someone, to lecture an independent country on how to live, what to do, and what not to do?" President Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue.

The head of state added: "We never do that. We concentrate on our own homework, and what is happening in other countries is the business of the peoples of those countries. It is none of our business."