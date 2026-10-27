Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Independent Country Should Not Be Lectured On How To Live, What To Do, And What Not To Do - President Ilham Aliyev


Date: 2026-10-27 05:02:56

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. Double standards are also when someone wants to teach you how to live. Though prior to doing so, you should look in the mirror and ask yourself: Do you have the moral right to lecture someone, to teach someone, to lecture an independent country on how to live, what to do, and what not to do?" President Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue.

The head of state added: "We never do that. We concentrate on our own homework, and what is happening in other countries is the business of the peoples of those countries. It is none of our business."

MENAFN27102026000187011040ID1111871426


Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search