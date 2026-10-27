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Achievements Made In Our Country Over Past 35 Years Were Attained By People Of Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev


Date: 2026-10-27 05:02:56

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. In order to give you a more comprehensive picture, I also want to say that what has been achieved in Azerbaijan in these past 35 years was achieved by the people of Azerbaijan. We didn't receive any international assistance, President Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue.

The head of state emphasized: "We emerged from devastation, occupation, and endemic poverty to reach progress, development, and success."

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Trend News Agency

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