Uzbekistan Commissions 7.5 MW Chappasuv Hydropower Plant In Kashkadarya

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan has commissioned the 7.5-megawatt Chappasuv hydropower plant in the Kashkadarya region, with the facility expected to generate an average of 31.8 million kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, Uzbekhydroenergo said on October 24.

Located in the Shahrisabz district, the plant is designed to harness the hydropower potential of the Hisor mountain range and increase renewable electricity generation in southern Uzbekistan.

According to Uzbekhydroenergo, the facility's annual output will be sufficient to meet the electricity needs of approximately 13,300 households. The plant is also expected to save around 9.4 million cubic meters of natural gas annually by reducing the need for conventional fuel-based power generation.

Chappasuv is one of three new hydropower plants built by state-owned Uzbekhydroenergo and commissioned during Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's visit to the Kashkadarya region. The three facilities have a combined installed capacity of 24 MW.

The projects were implemented under Uzbekistan's broader hydropower development program, in line with a Cabinet of Ministers resolution adopted on August 20, 2020, and a presidential resolution dated May 1, 2026.

The commissioning of Chappasuv is expected to expand local electricity generation capacity, improve the region's energy infrastructure and support economic development.

Uzbekistan has been developing renewable energy sources to diversify its electricity mix, reduce reliance on natural gas and improve the efficiency of its energy system. Small hydropower plants are part of these efforts, particularly in mountainous areas with available water resources.