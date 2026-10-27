Octave Alto Expands Visualization Capabilities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Latest update allows single, consolidated visualization of multiple mission-critical data sources

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Octave Intelligence plc (Nasdaq: OCTV) released the latest version of Octave Alto, Octave's geospatial solution that powers 2D / 3D / 4D visualization, analytics, data fusion, digital twins and real-time operations. This latest version allows global organizations to consolidate mission-critical data and disparate information into a single visualization with real-time insights. Alto's enhanced visualization capabilities are especially critical for customers in the defense, aviation, public sector, transportation and infrastructure industries.

The latest release, Alto 2026.1, lets developers bring live drone and camera video directly onto 2D maps and 3D terrain, so operators not only see what a camera sees but can also access all the critical geospatial information attached to that camera's view.

Today, many visualization systems require operators to manually piece together data, imagery and context from multiple systems. This usually means operators watching drone video, camera feeds and mission data on separate screens must piece them together by hand. However, Alto allows developers to bring that information all together on one map, turning complex operational data into a clear picture teams can act on.

The newest Alto version includes support for Gaussian splats to turn photos and scans into lifelike 3D models of real places for mission planning, training and infrastructure monitoring.

“Video without context is not only useless, it can be dangerous,” said Dirk Wagemans, VP of geospatial for Octave.“Octave Alto gives developers one foundation to build visualization for any mission, and now brings live video, mission data and realistic 3D views together on one map. This shows what is happening with the important geographical context needed to make better decisions, faster.”

Alto brings together data into a single thread. That consolidation matters most where operators must make decisions from many sources at once. For example, defense and intelligence agencies worldwide rely on Alto to build mission-specific visualization and operation systems for command and control, mission planning, intelligence analysis and real-time situational awareness. This release also supports NATO's newest standards for military map symbols and battle plans, so allied forces can share the same picture without custom software.

The Alto release includes updates for Alto Browser (formerly LuciadRIA), Alto Lightspeed (formerly LuciadLightspeed), Alto Server (formerly LuciadFusion) and Alto Universal (formerly LuciadCPillar).

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About Octave:

Octave provides mission-critical software that empowers organizations to make informed decisions across every stage of the asset lifecycle - Design, Build, Operate and Protect - where performance, safety and reliability are non-negotiable and failure is not an option.

Turning complex operational data into actionable intelligence, Octave connects expertise, real-world conditions and enterprise-scale insight to improve performance, resilience and incident response where it matters most.

Octave has approximately 7,200 employees in 45 countries. Learn more at octave.com and follow us on LinkedIn.