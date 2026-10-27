Independent Bank Corporation Reports 2026 Third Quarter Earnings Of $0.80 Per Diluted Share
| INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
|September 30, 2026
|June 30, 2026
|March 31, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|September 30, 2025
|(Unaudited)
|(In thousands, except share amounts)
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|68,275
|$
|64,089
|$
|48,475
|$
|52,235
|$
|56,378
|Interest bearing deposits
|113,540
|101,361
|126,440
|86,152
|152,308
|Cash and Cash Equivalents
|181,815
|165,450
|174,915
|138,387
|208,686
|Interest bearing deposits - time
|746
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Equity securities at fair value
|-
|1,088
|-
|-
|-
|Securities available for sale at fair value
|519,616
|493,952
|482,295
|495,909
|502,583
|Securities held to maturity at cost
|292,884
|287,574
|301,007
|309,523
|321,450
|Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost
|20,452
|18,940
|18,102
|18,102
|18,102
|Loans held for sale, carried at fair value
|12,836
|16,824
|19,714
|9,031
|11,654
|Loans
|Commercial
|2,763,222
|2,359,988
|2,267,369
|2,213,557
|2,125,053
|Mortgage
|1,612,243
|1,533,268
|1,520,358
|1,524,821
|1,517,656
|Installment
|521,684
|520,608
|520,372
|537,907
|555,574
|Total Loans
|4,897,149
|4,413,864
|4,308,099
|4,276,285
|4,198,283
|Allowance for credit losses
|(73,724
|)
|(65,673
|)
|(63,719
|)
|(63,445
|)
|(62,459
|)
|Net Loans
|4,823,425
|4,348,191
|4,244,380
|4,212,840
|4,135,824
|Other real estate and repossessed assets, net
|759
|710
|767
|896
|589
|Property and equipment, net
|57,235
|44,549
|42,319
|38,972
|38,805
|Bank-owned life insurance
|63,424
|53,567
|54,072
|53,750
|53,875
|Capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights, carried at fair value
|37,839
|33,949
|32,233
|31,493
|31,522
|Other intangibles, net
|17,045
|771
|886
|1,001
|1,123
|Goodwill
|50,219
|28,300
|28,300
|28,300
|28,300
|Accrued income and other assets
|185,337
|169,976
|158,519
|167,516
|140,600
|Total Assets
|$
|6,263,632
|$
|5,663,841
|$
|5,557,509
|$
|5,505,720
|$
|5,493,113
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Deposits
|Non-interest bearing
|$
|1,126,676
|$
|1,030,460
|$
|991,140
|$
|991,984
|$
|1,003,521
|Savings and interest-bearing checking
|2,591,601
|2,143,895
|2,146,403
|2,113,260
|2,040,462
|Reciprocal
|1,052,489
|1,025,016
|1,028,874
|974,921
|981,115
|Time
|750,112
|662,248
|657,043
|662,858
|660,815
|Brokered time
|514
|514
|57,220
|18,659
|173,242
|Total Deposits
|5,521,392
|4,862,133
|4,880,680
|4,761,682
|4,859,155
|Other borrowings
|4,009
|127,005
|27,010
|77,003
|2,006
|Subordinated debentures, net
|39,915
|39,898
|39,881
|39,864
|39,847
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|121,020
|106,392
|99,385
|124,220
|101,363
|Total Liabilities
|5,686,336
|5,135,428
|5,046,956
|5,002,769
|5,002,371
|Shareholders' Equity
|Preferred stock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Common stock
|361,741
|307,820
|307,679
|307,845
|311,770
|Retained earnings
|288,569
|276,934
|263,898
|252,794
|239,602
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(73,014
|)
|(56,341
|)
|(61,024
|)
|(57,688
|)
|(60,630
|)
|Total Shareholders' Equity
|577,296
|528,413
|510,553
|502,951
|490,742
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|$
|6,263,632
|$
|5,663,841
|$
|5,557,509
|$
|5,505,720
|$
|5,493,113
| INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|Three Months Ended
| September 30,
2026
|June 30, 2026
| March 31,
2026
| December 31,
2025
| September 30,
2025
|(Unaudited)
|Interest Income
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|68,998
|$
|60,643
|$
|59,249
|$
|60,205
|$
|61,325
|Interest on securities
|Taxable
|3,902
|3,300
|3,354
|3,513
|3,660
|Tax-exempt
|2,755
|2,525
|2,522
|2,633
|2,767
|Other investments
|1,660
|826
|1,044
|1,074
|1,538
|Total Interest Income
|77,315
|67,294
|66,169
|67,425
|69,290
|Interest Expense
|Deposits
|21,289
|18,322
|18,397
|20,109
|21,972
|Other borrowings and subordinated debt and debentures
|769
|1,070
|917
|962
|1,957
|Total Interest Expense
|22,058
|19,392
|19,314
|21,071
|23,929
|Net Interest Income
|55,257
|47,902
|46,855
|46,354
|45,361
|Provision for credit losses
|4,807
|2,717
|362
|1,923
|1,991
|Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
|50,450
|45,185
|46,493
|44,431
|43,370
|Non-interest Income
|Interchange income
|4,638
|3,576
|3,234
|3,186
|4,157
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|3,353
|3,100
|2,935
|3,096
|3,131
|Net gains (losses) on assets
|Mortgage loans
|1,011
|1,651
|1,308
|1,372
|1,474
|Equity securities at fair value
|65
|1,600
|-
|-
|-
|Securities available for sale
|(17
|)
|(90
|)
|(26
|)
|(15
|)
|(36
|)
|Mortgage loan servicing, net
|4,074
|2,460
|1,646
|899
|74
|Other
|2,684
|3,037
|2,951
|3,420
|3,137
|Total Non-interest Income
|15,808
|15,334
|12,048
|11,958
|11,937
|Non-interest Expense
|Compensation and employee benefits
|24,487
|22,560
|21,829
|22,563
|21,125
|Data processing
|4,761
|4,152
|3,952
|3,428
|3,784
|Occupancy, net
|2,419
|2,073
|2,413
|2,171
|2,127
|Merger related expense
|3,457
|369
|300
|-
|-
|Interchange expense
|1,446
|1,224
|1,191
|1,165
|1,180
|Advertising
|738
|1,180
|1,210
|991
|526
|Furniture, fixtures and equipment
|1,124
|927
|894
|897
|892
|Loan and collection
|1,023
|1,038
|752
|589
|618
|FDIC deposit insurance
|819
|738
|799
|861
|615
|Legal and professional
|774
|613
|591
|787
|682
|Litigation expense
|-
|350
|1,500
|-
|-
|Communications
|537
|464
|593
|471
|465
|Amortization of other intangibles
|917
|115
|115
|122
|121
|Other
|2,257
|2,006
|2,172
|2,033
|1,996
|Total Non-interest Expense
|44,759
|37,809
|38,311
|36,078
|34,131
|Income Before Income Tax
|21,499
|22,710
|20,230
|20,311
|21,176
|Income tax expense
|3,649
|3,905
|3,355
|1,739
|3,674
|Net Income
|$
|17,850
|$
|18,805
|$
|16,875
|$
|18,572
|$
|17,502
|Net Income Per Common Share
|Basic
|$
|0.81
|$
|0.91
|$
|0.82
|$
|0.90
|$
|0.85
|Diluted
|$
|0.80
|$
|0.90
|$
|0.81
|$
|0.89
|$
|0.84
| INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operations (continued)
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30, 2026
|September 30, 2025
|(Unaudited)
|Interest Income
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|188,890
|$
|178,628
|Interest on securities
|Taxable
|10,556
|11,492
|Tax-exempt
|7,802
|8,310
|Other investments
|3,530
|3,882
|Total Interest Income
|210,778
|202,312
|Interest Expense
|Deposits
|58,008
|63,389
|Other borrowings and subordinated debt and debentures
|2,756
|5,262
|Total Interest Expense
|60,764
|68,651
|Net Interest Income
|150,014
|133,661
|Provision for credit losses
|7,886
|4,212
|Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
|142,128
|129,449
|Non-interest Income
|Interchange income
|11,448
|10,674
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|9,388
|8,926
|Net gains (losses) on assets
|Mortgage loans
|3,970
|5,408
|Equity securities at fair value
|1,665
|-
|Securities available for sale
|(133
|)
|(355
|)
|Mortgage loan servicing, net
|8,180
|(72
|)
|Other
|8,672
|9,105
|Total Non-interest Income
|43,190
|33,686
|Non-interest Expense
|Compensation and employee benefits
|68,876
|62,631
|Data processing
|12,865
|11,360
|Occupancy, net
|6,905
|6,396
|Merger related expense
|4,126
|-
|Interchange expense
|3,861
|3,476
|Advertising
|3,128
|2,220
|Furniture, fixtures and equipment
|2,945
|2,570
|Loan and collection
|2,813
|2,148
|FDIC deposit insurance
|2,356
|1,963
|Legal and professional
|1,978
|1,661
|Litigation expense
|1,850
|-
|Communications
|1,594
|1,526
|Amortization of other intangibles
|1,147
|365
|Other
|6,435
|5,839
|Total Non-interest Expense
|120,879
|102,155
|Income Before Income Tax
|64,439
|60,980
|Income tax expense
|10,909
|11,011
|Net Income
|$
|53,530
|$
|49,969
|Net Income Per Common Share
|Basic
|$
|2.54
|$
|2.40
|Diluted
|$
|2.51
|$
|2.38
| INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Data
| September 30,
2026
| June 30,
2026
| March 31,
2026
| December 31,
2025
| September 30,
2025
|(unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Basic net income per common share
|$
|0.81
|$
|0.91
|$
|0.82
|$
|0.90
|$
|0.85
|Diluted net income per common share
|0.80
|0.90
|0.81
|0.89
|0.84
|Cash dividend per share
|0.28
|0.28
|0.28
|0.26
|0.26
|Average shares outstanding
|22,136,532
|20,603,937
|20,574,506
|20,639,758
|20,702,235
|Average diluted shares outstanding
|22,347,223
|20,807,061
|20,780,188
|20,848,634
|20,904,857
|Performance Ratios
|Return on average assets
|1.14
|%
|1.37
|%
|1.24
|%
|1.35
|%
|1.27
|%
|Return on average equity
|12.17
|14.52
|13.43
|14.75
|14.57
|Return on average tangible equity (2)
|14.48
|15.38
|14.25
|15.67
|15.54
|Efficiency ratio (1)
|61.25
|60.64
|64.33
|61.18
|58.86
|As a Percent of Average Interest-Earning Assets (1) (2)
|Interest income
|5.33
|%
|5.20
|%
|5.15
|%
|5.24
|%
|5.38
|%
|Interest expense
|1.51
|1.49
|1.50
|1.62
|1.84
|Net interest margin
|3.82
|3.71
|3.65
|3.62
|3.54
|Average Balances
|Loans
|$
|4,839,412
|$
|4,368,577
|$
|4,315,371
|$
|4,249,389
|$
|4,201,557
|Securities
|812,965
|777,422
|796,251
|815,269
|826,362
|Total earning assets
|5,818,800
|5,219,641
|5,209,360
|5,162,381
|5,159,681
|Total assets
|6,209,611
|5,521,748
|5,522,244
|5,449,518
|5,451,922
|Deposits
|5,465,721
|4,812,586
|4,832,089
|4,774,179
|4,786,408
|Interest bearing liabilities
|4,382,511
|3,896,448
|3,892,702
|3,846,367
|3,862,024
|Shareholders' equity
|581,997
|519,439
|509,523
|499,445
|476,422
|End of Period
|Capital
|Tangible common equity ratio (2)
|8.23
|%
|8.86
|%
|8.71
|%
|8.65
|%
|8.44
|%
|Tangible common equity ratio excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss (2)
|9.22
|9.67
|9.61
|9.51
|9.35
|Average equity to average assets
|9.37
|9.41
|9.23
|9.16
|8.74
|Total capital to risk-weighted assets (3)
|13.17
|13.77
|13.79
|13.59
|13.66
|Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (3)
|11.92
|12.52
|12.54
|12.33
|12.41
|Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (3)
|11.17
|11.70
|11.70
|11.49
|11.54
|Tier 1 capital to average assets (3)
|9.98
|10.58
|10.34
|10.27
|10.07
|Common shareholders' equity per share of common stock
|$
|26.14
|$
|25.65
|$
|24.80
|$
|24.48
|$
|23.72
|Tangible common equity per share of common stock (2)
|23.10
|24.24
|23.38
|23.05
|22.29
|Total shares outstanding
|22,081,450
|20,602,535
|20,585,805
|20,548,893
|20,691,604
|(1)
|Presented on a fully tax equivalent basis assuming a marginal tax rate of 21%.
|(2)
|Refer to Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
|(3)
|September 30, 2026 ratios are preliminary.
| INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Data (continued)
|Mortgage Loan Servicing, Net Activity
|Three months ended
|Nine months ended
|9/30/2026
|6/30/2026
|3/31/2026
|12/31/2025
|9/30/2025
|9/30/2026
|9/30/2025
|Mortgage loan servicing, net:
|(In thousands)
|Revenue, net
|$
|1,646
|$
|1,625
|$
|1,636
|$
|1,656
|$
|1,614
|$
|4,907
|$
|5,145
|Fair value change due to price
|3,445
|1,838
|933
|160
|(576
|)
|6,216
|(2,328
|)
|Fair value change due to pay-downs
|(1,017
|)
|(1,003
|)
|(923
|)
|(917
|)
|(903
|)
|(2,943
|)
|(2,656
|)
|Loss on sale of originated servicing rights
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(61
|)
|-
|(233
|)
|Total
|$
|4,074
|$
|2,460
|$
|1,646
|$
|899
|$
|74
|$
|8,180
|$
|(72
|)
|Non-performing Loans by Loan Type (1):
|9/30/2026
|6/30/2026
|3/31/2026
|12/31/2025
|9/30/2025
|Loan Type
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Commercial
|$
|37,619
|$
|32,274
|$
|27,077
|$
|23,531
|$
|13,825
|Mortgage
|12,084
|10,432
|9,953
|8,683
|7,873
|Installment
|574
|981
|745
|860
|900
|Subtotal
|50,277
|43,687
|37,775
|33,074
|22,598
|Less - government guaranteed loans
|11,116
|10,890
|10,202
|9,947
|2,243
|Total non-performing loans
|$
|39,161
|$
|32,797
|$
|27,573
|$
|23,127
|$
|20,355
|Ratio of non-performing loans to total portfolio loans
|0.80
|%
|0.74
|%
|0.64
|%
|0.54
|%
|0.48
|%
|Ratio of non-performing assets to total assets
|0.64
|%
|0.59
|%
|0.51
|%
|0.44
|%
|0.38
|%
|Ratio of allowance for credit losses to total non-performing loans
|188.26
|%
|200.24
|%
|231.09
|%
|274.33
|%
|306.85
|%
|Ratio of allowance for credit losses to total portfolio loans
|1.51
|%
|1.49
|%
|1.48
|%
|1.48
|%
|1.49
|%
|(1)
|Non-performing loans include non-accrual loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest. Non-performing assets include total non-performing loans and other real estate and repossessed assets, net.
| INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Data (continued)
|Independent Bank Regulatory Capital Ratios:
|9/30/2026
|6/30/2026
|3/31/2026
|12/31/2025
|9/30/2025
| Well
Capitalized
Minimum
|Tier 1 capital to average total assets
|9.46
|%
|9.67
|%
|9.43
|%
|9.36
|%
|9.19
|%
|5.00
|%
|Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
|11.17
|%
|11.45
|%
|11.43
|%
|11.24
|%
|11.33
|%
|6.50
|%
|Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
|11.17
|%
|11.45
|%
|11.43
|%
|11.24
|%
|11.33
|%
|8.00
|%
|Total capital to risk-weighted assets
|12.43
|%
|12.70
|%
|12.68
|%
|12.49
|%
|12.58
|%
|10.00
|%
|Highpoint Community Bank Regulatory Capital Ratios:
|9/30/2026 (2)
|6/30/2026 (1)
|3/31/2026 (1)
|12/31/2025 (1)
|9/30/2025 (1)
| Well
Capitalized
Minimum
|Tier 1 capital to average total assets
|7.23
|%
|8.45
|%
|8.25
|%
|8.19
|%
|7.64
|%
|5.00
|%
|Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
|12.14
|%
|14.68
|%
|14.59
|%
|15.19
|%
|14.94
|%
|6.50
|%
|Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
|12.14
|%
|14.68
|%
|14.59
|%
|15.19
|%
|14.94
|%
|8.00
|%
|Total capital to risk-weighted assets
|13.39
|%
|15.93
|%
|15.83
|%
|16.42
|%
|16.14
|%
|10.00
|%
|(1)
|Ratios for periods prior to July 1, 2026 represent Highpoint Community Bank's historical standalone regulatory capital ratios as reported prior to the acquisition and are included for informational purposes.
|(2)
|September 30, 2026 ratios are preliminary.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Independent Bank Corporation
Independent Bank Corporation believes non-GAAP measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators and analysts to evaluate the adequacy of common equity and performance trends. Tangible common equity is used by the Company to measure the quality of capital. Tax-equivalent net interest income and net interest margin adjust for the tax-favored status of certain loans and securities, which improves comparability between taxable and tax-exempt assets. Net interest margin excluding acquisition-related accretion, and adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share excluding merger-related expenses, help investors compare core operating performance across periods without the effects of the HCB Financial Corp. acquisition. Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue shows earnings capacity before tax and credit costs. These non-GAAP measures supplement, and are not a substitute for, measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.
| Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin (1):
|Three months ended
|9/30/2026
|6/30/2026
|3/31/2026
|12/31/2025
|9/30/2025
|Net Interest Income
|Net Interest Margin
|Net Interest Income
|Net Interest Margin
|Net Interest Income
|Net Interest Margin
|Net Interest Income
|Net Interest Margin
|Net Interest Income
|Net Interest Margin
|(Dollars in thousands)
|As reported (GAAP)
|$
|55,257
|3.79
|%
|$
|47,902
|3.67
|%
|$
|46,855
|3.61
|%
|$
|46,354
|3.58
|%
|$
|45,361
|3.51
|%
|Add: taxable equivalent
|564
|0.03
|440
|0.04
|445
|0.04
|446
|0.04
|443
|0.03
|Taxable equivalent (non-GAAP)
|55,821
|3.82
|48,342
|3.71
|47,300
|3.65
|46,800
|3.62
|45,804
|3.54
|Less: Net accretion of HCB acquired loans
|(852
|)
|(0.06
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Less: Net accretion of HCB acquired securities
|(80
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Excluding HCB acquisition-related purchase accounting accretion
|$
|54,889
|3.76
|%
|$
|48,342
|3.71
|%
|$
|47,300
|3.65
|%
|$
|46,800
|3.62
|%
|$
|45,804
|3.54
|%
|Nine months ended
|9/30/2026
|9/30/2025
|Net Interest Income
|Net Interest Margin
|Net Interest Income
|Net Interest Margin
|(Dollars in thousands)
|As reported (GAAP)
|$
|150,014
|3.70
|%
|$
|133,661
|3.50
|%
|Add: taxable equivalent adjustment
|1,449
|0.03
|1,339
|0.04
|Taxable equivalent (non-GAAP)
|151,463
|3.73
|135,000
|3.54
|Less: Net accretion of HCB acquired loans
|(852
|)
|(0.02
|)
|-
|-
|Less: Net accretion of HCB acquired securities
|(80
|)
|-
|-
|-
|Excluding HCB acquisition-related purchase accounting accretion
|$
|150,531
|3.71
|%
|$
|135,000
|3.54
|%
|(1)
|Presented on a fully tax equivalent basis assuming a marginal tax rate of 21%.
|Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR):
|Three months ended
|Nine months ended
|9/30/2026
|6/30/2026
|3/31/2026
|12/31/2025
|9/30/2025
|9/30/2026
|9/30/2025
|(In thousands)
|Income before income tax
|$
|21,499
|$
|22,710
|$
|20,230
|$
|20,311
|$
|21,176
|$
|64,439
|$
|60,980
|Add back provision for credit losses
|4,807
|2,717
|362
|1,923
|1,991
|7,886
|4,212
|PPNR
|$
|26,306
|$
|25,427
|$
|20,592
|$
|22,234
|$
|23,167
|$
|72,325
|$
|65,192
| Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share Excluding After-Tax Merger Related Expenses
|Three months ended
|9/30/2026
|6/30/2026
|3/31/2026
|12/31/2025
|9/30/2025
|Net Income
|Diluted EPS
|Net Income
|Diluted EPS
|Net Income
|Diluted EPS
|Net Income
|Diluted EPS
|Net Income
|Diluted EPS
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|As reported (GAAP)
|$
|17,850
|$
|0.80
|$
|18,805
|$
|0.90
|$
|16,875
|$
|0.81
|$
|18,572
|$
|0.89
|$
|17,502
|$
|0.84
|Add: after-tax merger related expenses
|2,799
|0.12
|368
|0.02
|299
|0.02
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Adjusted
|$
|20,649
|$
|0.92
|$
|19,173
|$
|0.92
|$
|17,174
|$
|0.83
|$
|18,572
|$
|0.89
|$
|17,502
|$
|0.84
|Nine months ended
|9/30/2026
|9/30/2025
|Net Income
|Diluted EPS
|Net Income
|Diluted EPS
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|As reported (GAAP)
|$
|53,530
|$
|2.51
|$
|49,969
|$
|2.38
|Add: after-tax merger related expenses
|3,466
|0.16
|-
|-
|Adjusted
|$
|56,996
|$
|2.67
|$
|49,969
|$
|2.38
|Tangible Common Equity Ratio
| September 30,
2026
| June 30,
2026
|March 31, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|September 30, 2025
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Common shareholders' equity
|$
|577,296
|$
|528,413
|$
|510,553
|$
|502,951
|$
|490,742
|Less:
|Goodwill
|50,219
|28,300
|28,300
|28,300
|28,300
|Other intangibles, net
|17,045
|771
|886
|1,001
|1,123
|Tangible common equity
|510,032
|499,342
|481,367
|473,650
|461,319
|Addition:
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss for regulatory purposes
|67,216
|50,544
|55,226
|51,891
|54,833
|Tangible common equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss adjustments
|$
|577,248
|$
|549,886
|$
|536,593
|$
|525,541
|$
|516,152
|Total assets
|$
|6,263,632
|$
|5,663,841
|$
|5,557,509
|$
|5,505,720
|$
|5,493,113
|Less:
|Goodwill
|50,219
|28,300
|28,300
|28,300
|28,300
|Other intangibles, net
|17,045
|771
|886
|1,001
|1,123
|Tangible assets
|6,196,368
|5,634,770
|5,528,323
|5,476,419
|5,463,690
|Addition:
|Net unrealized losses on available for sale securities and derivatives, net of tax
|67,216
|50,544
|55,226
|51,891
|54,833
|Tangible assets excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss adjustments
|$
|6,263,584
|$
|5,685,314
|$
|5,583,549
|$
|5,528,310
|$
|5,518,523
|Common equity ratio
|9.22
|%
|9.33
|%
|9.19
|%
|9.14
|%
|8.93
|%
|Tangible common equity ratio
|8.23
|%
|8.86
|%
|8.71
|%
|8.65
|%
|8.44
|%
|Tangible common equity ratio excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss
|9.22
|%
|9.67
|%
|9.61
|%
|9.51
|%
|9.35
|%
|Tangible Common Equity per Share of Common Stock:
|Common shareholders' equity
|$
|577,296
|$
|528,413
|$
|510,553
|$
|502,951
|$
|490,742
|Tangible common equity
|$
|510,032
|$
|499,342
|$
|481,367
|$
|473,650
|$
|461,319
|Shares of common stock outstanding (in thousands)
|22,081
|20,603
|20,586
|20,549
|20,692
|Common shareholders' equity per share of common stock
|$
|26.14
|$
|25.65
|$
|24.80
|$
|24.48
|$
|23.72
|Tangible common equity per share of common stock
|$
|23.10
|$
|24.24
|$
|23.38
|$
|23.05
|$
|22.29
The tangible common equity ratio removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from capital and total assets. Tangible common equity per share of common stock removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from common shareholders' equity per share of common stock.
|Contact:
| William B. Kessel, President and CEO, 616.447.3933
Gavin A. Mohr, Chief Financial Officer, 616.447.3929
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