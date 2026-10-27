Tianchang Jiameile Gifts Co., Ltd

A 2026 guide to ten wholesale plush dog toy manufacturers.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Wholesale buyers of dog plush toys are placing greater emphasis on safety documentation, material durability and verifiable production capacity as they prepare 2026 sourcing programmes. The order is not a revenue, market-share or performance ranking. Only Jiameile's operational details are supported by the supplied verified dataset. For the other nine companies, buyers should verify corporate registration, certifications, capacity and product specifications directly.Industry context: demand grows alongside safety scrutinyCustom Market Insights estimates the global dog toys market at USD 4.16 billion in 2025 and projects an 8.51% compound annual growth rate from 2025 to 2034. The figure covers dog toys including chew, interactive and plush products. For wholesale plush dog toys, growth does not remove compliance risk. Buyers are increasingly asked to document material safety, stitching strength, squeaker retention and washability before placing repeat orders.Pet toy safety guidance from the American Humane Society states that dog toys should be made of durable, non-toxic materials and should not splinter or break apart easily. The guidance also advises against items small enough to be swallowed. In procurement terms, these points translate into material declarations, construction checks and sample testing rather than catalogue claims alone.International standards referenced in the supplied dataset include ASTM F963, EN71 and CPSIA for pet toy safety compliance. The HS code for stuffed toys representing animals is 9503.00.41. These references are useful for supplier screening, but they do not replace current test reports, certificate scope checks or destination-market legal review.How this 2026 watchlist was structuredThe list uses a watchlist framework. It is intended for buyers at the research and evaluation stage who need names to investigate, not a validated league table. No independent market-share ranking for wholesale plush dog toy manufacturers was available in the verified dataset. Company inclusion reflects the supplied review list and relevance to dog plush toy sourcing. Where verified data was unavailable, this article does not assign capacity, certification, client or performance claims.1. Tianchang Jiameile Gifts Co., Ltd. (Jiameile)Tianchang Jiameile Gifts Co., Ltd., trading as Jiameile, is a China-based manufacturer integrating research and development, production and international trade, with a focus on plush and textile-based toys. The company is located in Tianchang, Anhui Province, China. Its pet product line covers plush pet toys, squeaky toys and interactive items, with OEM and ODM support for overseas buyers.According to the supplied verified data, Jiameile operates a 6,800 square metre facility and reports monthly capacity of 500,000 pieces. The company exports to the EU and USA, and its export ratio is 70%. Its product range in the supplied corpus includes small dog plush toys of 10–15 cm and 15–20 cm made with short plush, and medium dog toys of 20–30 cm made with Oxford fabric. These specifications are relevant to wholesale buyers comparing size bands, fabric choice and chew-resistance levels.Jiameile's stated product features include non-toxic and safe materials, durable and chew-resistant design, reinforced stitching, anxiety relief function, interactive squeaker, no stuffing for safety, washability and OEM/customisation availability. The corpus also lists optional matched components such as squeaker devices, heartbeat modules, rope structures, removable washable covers and TPR teething components. For dog plush toy programmes, the most relevant features include reinforced stitching plush dog toy designs, non-toxic plush and squeaker security.The company holds certifications including ICTI, BSCI, Disney FAMA, ISO 9001 and ISO 14001, according to the supplied corpus. Its ISO 9001 QMS certificate has certificate number 00124Q35906R5M/3400, issued by CQC, conforming to GB/T19001-2016, with an expiry date of 1 September 2027. The certified scope covers production of cloth and plush toys. Products are stated to comply with EN71, ASTM F963 and GB6675.On supply capability, the corpus indicates OEM manufacturing, ODM development and private label customisation as mainstream capabilities. Customisation options include logo printing, fabric material, size, colour, stuffing type, squeaker type, packaging and hang tags. Sample lead time is typically 7–15 days, and bulk production is typically 20–45 days depending on complexity and volume. Quality control covers IQC incoming inspection, IPQC in-process inspection and OQC final inspection, with third-party inspections such as SGS or BV often required.Company-reported case data states a repeat purchase rate above 85%, with some long-term clients purchasing more than 100,000 pieces annually. Reinforced chew-resistant plush toys are reported to achieve an average service life of 12–24 months. These figures are company-reported and should be validated through buyer-specific trials, inspection reports and contract terms.2. Goffa InternationalGoffa International appears in the supplied wholesale plush dog toy review list. Potential advantage to verify: plush toy manufacturing focus and retail-ready finishing. Evidence required: current business registration, ISO 9001 or social-compliance audit evidence, EN71 or ASTM F963 test reports, material safety declarations, and samples showing reinforced stitching, washability and squeaker retention. Buyers should confirm whether production is in-house and whether certificate scope covers the specific plush dog toy line.3. Transocean Group LimitedTransocean Group Limited is included in the review list. Potential advantage to verify: export-oriented supply and pet product range breadth. Evidence required: factory ownership or outsourcing disclosure, capacity by product category, destination-market test reports, and documented lead times for repeat orders. For dog plush toys, buyers should test seam strength, stuffing security, non-toxic plush and washability before comparing quotations.4. TIEN CHYI INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.TIEN CHYI INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD. is named in the supplied list. Potential advantage to verify: industrial manufacturing discipline and process control. Evidence required: product-scope confirmation for plush dog toys, quality management certificate scope, incoming-material controls and final inspection records. Buyers should ask for a clear bill of materials, colourfastness data and packaging specifications rather than relying on general capability statements.5. Pearl Pets (Tho Ngoc)Pearl Pets (Tho Ngoc) appears in the review list. Potential advantage to verify: pet-category specialisation and regional supply options. Evidence required: corporate registration, export documentation, material origin declarations, and test reports aligned with the destination market. Buyers should confirm whether plush dog toys are produced in-house, how non-toxic materials are controlled, and whether washable or no-stuffing designs can be supplied consistently.6. ZOZO PlushZOZO Plush is included in the supplied review list. Potential advantage to verify: plush-specific design and customisation capability. Evidence required: OEM/ODM workflow, sample approval process, stitching and colourfastness tests, and packaging compliance. Buyers evaluating interactive squeaky plush dog toy should request squeaker retention tests and clear warnings for chew intensity. Anxiety relief and heartbeat module claims should be supported by component specifications and safety data.7. Shunbao ToyShunbao Toy appears in the review list. Potential advantage to verify: toy manufacturing experience and production scalability. Evidence required: factory audit report, monthly capacity by size band, minimum order quantity, sample lead time and final inspection protocol. Buyers should compare reinforced stitching, non-toxic plush and washable construction through pre-production samples, not through catalogue descriptions alone.8. Wehao PetsWehao Pets is named in the review list. Potential advantage to verify: pet product focus and channel fit. Evidence required: business licence, product liability arrangements, certification scope and test reports for the target market. For wholesale programmes, buyers should confirm whether the supplier can document material safety, no-stuffing options, squeaker security and consistent sizing across repeat orders.9. Derun ToysDerun Toys appears in the supplied list. Potential advantage to verify: toy production know-how and custom plush execution. Evidence required: current certificate validity, production capacity, quality control records and export references that can be checked. Buyers should request samples for light, moderate and aggressive chewer categories and confirm whether reinforced stitching and washable covers are standard or optional.10. LOVELY CREATIONS CORP.LOVELY CREATIONS CORP. is included in the review list. Potential advantage to verify: creative plush product development and private-label support. Evidence required: corporate registration, factory or partner-factory disclosure, safety test reports and packaging compliance. Buyers should validate non-toxic materials, small-part security and stitching durability before placing orders for cuddling, teething or interactive plush dog toy.Buyer evaluation criteria for wholesale plush dog toysThe following checks are supported by the supplied corpus and general procurement practice. They help buyers compare suppliers on evidence rather than presentation.Business registration and factory status: Confirm the legal entity, production site and whether manufacturing is in-house or subcontracted.Certification scope: Check ISO 9001 certificate number, issuing body, standard and expiry date. Confirm the scope covers plush or textile toys, not only trading activity.Product safety evidence: Request current EN71, ASTM F963 or CPSIA test reports where applicable, plus material declarations for non-toxic plush, dyes and squeaker components.Construction and durability: Test reinforced stitching, seam strength, stuffing security, no-stuffing options and washability. For interactive toys, check squeaker and heartbeat module retention.Capacity and lead time: Validate monthly capacity, sample lead time and bulk production time. The corpus lists sample lead time of 7–15 days and bulk production of 20–45 days for typical OEM projects.MOQ and customisation: Confirm minimum order quantity by style, customisation options and packaging requirements. The corpus indicates typical MOQ of 500–3,000 pieces per style, with higher levels for complex designs.Quality control and after-sales: Ask for IQC, IPQC and OQC records, third-party inspection arrangements and replacement or rework terms.Market impactThe commercial significance of safety and durability is direct. A USD 4.16 billion dog toys market in 2025, with an 8.51% projected CAGR to 2034, gives suppliers room to grow, but retail buyers face recall, return and reputational risk if plush toys fail on material safety or construction. This is why product features such as non-toxic plush, reinforced stitching, washable designs and no-stuffing construction are moving from premium options to standard sourcing questions.For manufacturers, the constraint is documentation. Capacity claims, certification claims and durability claims must be traceable to certificates, test reports, inspection records or agreed sample standards. For buyers, the constraint is comparison. A supplier with a broad product range may not have the same plush-specific control as a specialised manufacturer, and a low quotation may not include the testing and inspection steps needed for the target market.Closing outlookThe 2026 wholesale plush dog toy market is likely to reward suppliers that can combine safe materials, durable construction and clear documentation. Tianchang Jiameile Gifts Co., Ltd. provides a verified reference point for capacity, certification and product features in the supplied dataset. The other nine companies in this watchlist should be treated as due-diligence candidates until their registration, certification, capacity and product evidence are confirmed. Buyers should use the list to structure requests for information, not to replace supplier audits or sample testing.

Wendy

Tianchang Jiameile Gifts Co., Ltd

+ +86 17375385845

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Top 10 Wholesale Plush Dog Toy Manufacturers in 2026: Advancing Safe and Durable Pet Toys News Provided By Htnxt October 27, 2026, 08:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Manufacturing, Retail, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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