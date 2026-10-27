Printful Releases New Guide To Making Money On Tiktok With Eight Monetization Methods For Creators

New Guide to Making Money on TikTok

New resource walks creators through TikTok Shop merch, Creator Rewards, brand deals, affiliate sales, Series subscriptions, and digital products

- Davis Sarmins, Director of Growth Marketing at PrintfulCHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Printful, a leading global print-on-demand and fulfillment company, has released a comprehensive guide to making money on TikTok. The resource, published on the Printful blog, walks creators through the groundwork needed before monetization, eight core income methods available on and around the platform, advanced growth tactics such as paid ads and collaborations, and the best practices that keep an account compliant and profitable over time.Building a Foundation Before MonetizingAccording to the guide, earning on TikTok begins with a loyal audience rather than a monetization feature. Printful advises creators to choose a niche they care about, define their target audience by age, interests, location, and challenges, and use TikTok analytics to track demographics, watch time, and follower growth. The resource also recommends optimizing the profile with a clear photo, a niche-focused bio, and a link hub such as Linktree or Beacons so that every visitor can find the creator's offers.Consistency and content quality come next. The guide suggests posting once a day, or three to five times per week, adding captions or on-screen text for viewers who watch without sound, pairing niche hashtags with trending ones, and replying to comments. Printful notes that these habits support TikTok SEO and build the engagement that later unlocks in-app earning programs.Eight Ways Creators Earn on TikTokThe guide describes selling custom merchandise as one of the most accessible and reliable ways to make money on TikTok. By connecting a print-on-demand service such as Printful to TikTok Shop, creators can offer t-shirts, hoodies, and mugs with no upfront inventory, while orders are fulfilled and shipped automatically and TikTok deposits sale proceeds into the seller's linked bank account. The resource adds that shoppable videos, marked with a shopping bag icon, let viewers buy without leaving the app, and cites a figure that 58% of TikTok users shop directly on the platform. Creators who want a storefront live in minutes can also explore Printful's Quick Stores.Beyond merch, the resource covers the Creator Rewards Program, TikTok's revamped Creator Fund, which pays on a revenue-per-mille basis and requires at least 10,000 followers and 100,000 video views in the last 30 days alongside an account in good standing. It also explains Live Gifts, brand partnerships through the Creator Marketplace or direct pitches with a media kit, affiliate marketing via TikTok Shop Affiliate or external programs such as Amazon Associates, TikTok Series subscriptions that place up to 80 original videos behind a one-time paywall, digital products such as eBooks, courses, templates, and coaching, and crowdfunding through Patreon, Ko-fi, or Kickstarter.Advanced Tactics and Long-Term Best PracticesFor creators ready to scale, the guide outlines TikTok Ads formats including In-Feed, Spark Ads, and TopView, collaborations through Duet, Stitch, and shout-outs, and scheduling and analytics tools such as Hootsuite, Later, and Metricool. Printful stresses an 80/20 balance, with 80% of content delivering value and 20% promoting, and reminds creators to tick the Branded content box, disclose paid partnerships, and follow FTC guidelines. Sellers weighing which fulfillment partner to pair with their TikTok Shop can read the Printful vs Tapstitch and Printful vs Spring comparisons."Creators who pair content with products they own build income that survives algorithm changes. Print on demand lets them launch merch the same week an idea lands, without buying stock," said Davis Sarmins, Director of Growth Marketing at Printful.The guide closes with a reminder that even top TikTok creators diversify, so that if ad revenue or the Creator Rewards Program slows, merch, affiliate sales, or services keep income flowing.About PrintfulPrintful is a global ecommerce platform and on-demand production partner that helps entrepreneurs and businesses create and sell custom products online. Through in-house production, fulfillment services, ecommerce integrations, and design tools, Printful enables brands to launch and grow without holding inventory.

Maria Kennedy

Printful Latvia AS

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Printful Releases New Guide to Making Money on TikTok With Eight Monetization Methods for Creators News Provided By Printful Latvia AS October 27, 2026, 08:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Social Media, Technology, World & Regional



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