Leading U.S. Cannabis Brand Airo Launches Airopro Inhalation System In The United Kingdom

LISBON, PORTUGAL, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AIRO BRANDS, Inc. (“Airo”), a U.S. company specializing in proprietary cannabis vaporization technology, together with SOMAÍ, a leading EU-GMP-certified vertically integrated Multi-Country Operator (MCO) specializing in cannabinoid-based medicines, today announced the launch of the AiroPro inhalation system in the United Kingdom, expanding patient access to advanced inhalation-based cannabinoid products in one of Europe's fastest-growing medical cannabis markets.Under the partnership, IPS Pharma, a premier importer, distributor, and pharmacy, will serve as the exclusive UK distributor for the Airo portfolio, supporting nationwide access to the AiroPro system and SOMAÍ's EU-GMP inhalation extracts across pharmacies and healthcare providers in the UK medical cannabis market.The launch combines the AiroPro Inhalation Device, developed in collaboration with Jupiter Research, with SOMAÍ's EU-GMP inhalation extracts, bringing together precision-engineered vaporization technology and pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid formulations.Advanced Inhalation Technology Paired with EU-GMP ExtractsThe AiroPro is a fully integrated, closed-loop system in which the device and inhalation extracts are designed to work together. Optimized airflow technology helps reduce clogging, while the ceramic atomizer delivers smooth, consistent inhalation while preserving the intended terpene profile of each formulation. An ergonomic design, haptic feedback, and a long-lasting battery support intuitive operation and reliable performance for regular therapeutic use.Manufactured at SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals' EU-GMP facility in Lisbon, Portugal, the inhalation extracts are developed using advanced purification processes that remove undesirable compounds while preserving cannabinoid integrity, thereby supporting pharmaceutical-grade quality and batch-to-batch reproducibility.Initial UK Product PortfolioThe initial AiroPro portfolio will include four formulations across two distinct collections.The Strain Series pairs purified inhalation extracts with cannabis-derived terpene blends designed to reflect the authentic character of well-known cultivars, including NYC Diesel and Pink Rozay.The Artisan Series combines purified inhalation extracts with naturally derived botanical terpenes to create distinctive fruit, floral, and savory aromatic profiles, including Lemon Cake and Mango Kush, offering healthcare professionals and patients a broader range of inhalation options.These four formulations represent the beginning of Airo's UK portfolio, with additional products planned to further expand treatment options in the coming months.Expanding the Future of Inhalation-Based Cannabinoid ProductsThe United Kingdom continues to emerge as an important market for differentiated cannabinoid delivery formats, with increasing demand for products focused on consistency, usability, and high-quality formulations.“The inhalation category continues to evolve rapidly, and patients are increasingly looking for products they can rely on for consistent performance and taste profiles they are seeking,” said Michael Sassano, Founder and Interim CEO of SOMAÍ.“AiroPro technology and terpenes with SOMAÍ pharmaceutically manufactured extracts bring choice to UK patients, reflecting our continued focus on expanding differentiated inhalation products across regulated international markets.”“The United Kingdom marks a significant milestone in Airo's vision to elevate the standard for cannabinoid inhalation worldwide,” said Rich Yost, Founder and CEO of Airo.“AiroPro was purpose-built for cannabis, pairing our proprietary vaporization technology with formulations designed to perform as one integrated system. Through our partnership with SOMAÍ and IPS Pharma, we're bringing UK patients an inhalation platform grounded in pharmaceutical-quality manufacturing, thoughtful design, and the consistency healthcare professionals expect. We look forward to continuing to expand access to differentiated cannabinoid inhalation products across international medical markets.”“We are pleased to partner with SOMAÍ and Airo to introduce the AiroPro system to the UK market,” said Ashok Patel, Executive Director of IPS Pharma.“This collaboration brings together advanced inhalation technology, EU-GMP manufacturing, and established pharmaceutical distribution capabilities to support growing demand for high-quality cannabinoid products in the UK.”Supporting UK DistributionTo support patient access across the UK, SOMAÍ is working exclusively with IPS Pharma to distribute Airo products to pharmacies and healthcare providers nationwide. The AiroPro system and compatible EU-GMP inhalation extracts are now available through UK pharmacies.The UK launch follows SOMAÍ's successful introduction of Airo products in Germany and reflects the company's broader strategy of expanding advanced cannabinoid delivery formats globally through EU-GMP manufacturing, international partnerships, and pharmaceutical-grade product development.About Airo BrandsFounded in 2017, Airo Brands is a U.S.-based multi-state CPG company recognized for its award-winning vaporization technologies and precision-engineered cannabis formulations. With innovation, design, and reliability at its core, Airo has established itself as one of the top-selling cannabis brands across the United States. As of February 2025, Airo products are available in more than 2,100 licensed medical and adult-use dispensaries in 22 U.S. states and Puerto Rico. Building on this foundation, Airo is now expanding into regulated medical cannabis markets in Europe and Australia with CE-certified medical devices and GMP-compliant formulations. Through proprietary closed-system technologies and patented innovation, Airo is setting a new benchmark for medical-grade cannabis delivery worldwide.Airobrands/internationalAbout SOMAÍSOMAÍ is a leading EU-GMP vertically integrated Multi-Country Operator (MCO) company with a global footprint of distribution for the largest and most advanced EU GMP-certified cannabinoid-containing pharmaceutical extract and flower portfolio.SOMAÍ owns a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals, and indoor cultivation NovaSoma in Lisbon, Portugal, and has global sales teams in the largest medical cannabis markets. We are continuing to make acquisitions and global brand partnerships that make us one of the few and the first European-based vertically integrated companies in the EU able to cater to the diverse needs of fast-growing global cannabis marketsAbout IPS PharmaIPS Pharma is a UK-based pharmaceutical importer, distributor and pharmacy with more than 25 years of experience supporting access to medicines outside standard supply channels. The company holds an MHRA manufacturer's licence and is a member of the Association of Pharmaceutical Specials Manufacturers (APSM), with a formulation library covering more than 20,000 unlicensed medicines, specials and special obtains.In the UK medical cannabis sector, IPS Pharma has established a growing import and distribution network, working with international and domestic suppliers to support access to cannabinoid-based medicines through UK pharmaceutical channels. The addition of the Airo portfolio expands its role into inhalation-based delivery, building on its experience in pharmaceutical sourcing, regulatory compliance and nationwide distribution.

Nataliia Garnina

SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals LDA

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Leading U.S. Cannabis Brand Airo Launches AiroPro Inhalation System in the United Kingdom News Provided By SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals LDA October 27, 2026, 09:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.