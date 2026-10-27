IBU-tec advanced materials AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

IBU-tec steps up international customer contacts at Battery Trade Shows in the USA and India

27.10.2026 / 09:30 CET/CEST

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Corporate News IBU-tec steps up international customer contacts at Battery Trade Shows in the USA and India

IBU-tec presents its battery materials product portfolio at the Battery Shows in Detroit (USA) and Greater Noida (India)

Trade show presence strengthens visibility in the international battery and automotive industries Numerous contacts with potential customers also beyond the trade shows Weimar, October 27, 2026 - IBU-tec advanced materials AG (“IBU-tec,” ISIN: DE000A0XYHT5) is expanding its international presence in the battery sector. At the world's most important Battery Shows in the USA and India, IBU-tec was represented with its own booth. At the German Pavilion of the Battery Show in Detroit, USA, in mid-October, IBU-tec held promising discussions with potential customers. The Democratic Governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer, visited IBU-tec at its booth and, in discussions with IBU-tec, emphasized the high relevance of a secure value chain for battery material production in North America. With its many years of process know-how and its outstanding technology platform, IBU-tec is strongly positioned, and also meets all regulatory requirements for battery material production in the USA. At the German Pavilion of the Battery Show in Greater Noida, India, IBU-tec likewise held technical discussions with numerous trade show visitors over a total of three days and presented its extensive battery product portfolio. In this way, IBU-tec was able to provide potential new international partners with well-founded insights into its development projects, products, and service offerings in both the anode and cathode segments. In addition to the focus on LFP battery material, activities also centered on various discussions and meetings outside the trade show in order to further expand IBU-tec's own raw material sources. The presence on the growing sales markets of India and the USA corresponds to IBU-tec's internationalization strategy and reinforces the company's strong global positioning as a European supplier in the battery ecosystem. At the same time, it confirms IBU-tec's growing international visibility. The Battery Shows in the USA and India are the leading events for the global battery industry and, in addition to international battery corporations, also address large OEMs and various service providers in the battery sector. This year, global players such as Siemens, Stellantis, and LG, among others, took part in the events. In total, more than 34,000 participants attended the shows in India and the USA. Ulrich Weitz, CPO of IBU-tec:“Through our trips to India and the USA, we were able to deepen existing collaborations and initiate new partnerships. With this, we are taking our international activities to the next level and reinforcing our claim to be a global battery company.” About IBU-tec The IBU-tec Group develops and produces innovative materials of the highest quality for industry. It combines unique, partly patent-protected thermal process technology with the process and material know-how of around 230 highly qualified employees. The company's own products include LFP battery material, which is an important component of batteries for electromobility and stationary energy storage, as well as solutions for air purification, resource conservation or the reduction of plastic packaging. IBU-tec is thus positioned for the long term in global megatrends - especially climate and environmental protection - and has an international customer base ranging from innovative medium-sized companies to global corporations. Contact edicto GmbH

Axel Mühlhaus / Svenja Liebig

Eschersheimer Landstraße 42

60322 Frankfurt

t +49 69 905505-52

... 27.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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