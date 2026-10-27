Guosen Securities / Key word(s): Research Update/Miscellaneous

Guosen Securities Sees Reform, Innovation and Global Integration Driving China's Capital Markets

27.10.2026 / 09:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Stronger investor protections, increased long-term institutional investment and greater financing for technology companies to support market resilience and sustainable growth SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guosen Securities Co., Ltd., one of China's leading securities firms and investment banks, expects continued regulatory reforms, technological innovation, growing participation by long-term institutional investors and greater international market access to reshape China's capital markets. These developments are expected to accelerate the transition from a focus on market expansion and financing volumes toward greater emphasis on market efficiency, investment returns and long-term sustainability. Guosen Securities believes that the effectiveness of capital markets should be measured not only by market performance and financing activity, but also by their ability to channel investment toward innovation and build lasting investor confidence. As China enters the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026–2030), these changes are expected to strengthen market resilience, improve capital allocation and support the country's broader economic development. Strengthening Market Discipline and Investor Confidence In the view of Guosen Securities, stricter regulation need not come at the expense of market vitality. Effective enforcement can strengthen investor confidence by improving market integrity and encouraging more efficient capital allocation. Tougher action against financial reporting fraud, insider trading and market manipulation, together with more effective procedures for delisting companies that no longer meet listing requirements, can help direct investment toward well-governed businesses with sustainable operations and clear strategic priorities. At the same time, increased dividend distributions and share repurchases by listed companies reflect a growing emphasis on shareholder returns. This shift signals a move away from a capital market primarily focused on raising funds toward a more balanced environment that serves both issuers and investors, supporting a more stable and sustainable investment base. Supporting Technological Innovation and Industrial Transformation As China transitions toward new sources of economic growth, capital markets are playing an increasingly important role in financing technological innovation. Technology companies often face substantial research and development costs and extended development cycles, making their long-term potential difficult to assess using short-term profitability alone. Reforms to the Science and Technology Innovation Board (STAR Market) and ChiNext, alongside improvements to the framework governing mergers, acquisitions and corporate restructurings, are strengthening the market's capacity to assess and manage the risks associated with innovation-driven businesses. Technology stocks now account for more than 30% of the A-share market's total market capitalization. Beyond representing a shift in market composition, this reflects the growing allocation of capital toward industries driving China's industrial modernization. Through financing, price discovery and risk sharing, capital markets are helping investors identify emerging industries and support the development of new quality productive forces. Expanding Long-Term Institutional Investment Guosen Securities believes that the growing participation of long-term institutional investors is expected to provide additional support for market stability. Institutional investors, including social security funds, insurance companies and annuity funds, typically have longer investment horizons and place greater emphasis on corporate governance, cash flow generation and sustainable competitive advantages. As these investors increase their participation, they can help moderate short-term speculative activity and encourage a greater focus on company fundamentals and long-term value creation. This, in turn, can strengthen the capital markets' ability to provide sustained financing for corporate growth. Expanding International Access and Cross-Border Investment Guosen Securities emphasizes that greater international market access involves more than attracting foreign capital. It also requires closer alignment of market practices, regulatory frameworks and investment opportunities across borders. China's extensive industrial base, large domestic market and expanding opportunities for technological innovation continue to support the investment appeal of Chinese assets. By the end of July 2026, the number of investors approved under China's Qualified Foreign Investor (QFI) program had approached 1,000, with nearly 70 added during the year. At the end of 2025, foreign investors held more than US$1 trillion in Chinese onshore equities and bonds. China's long-term growth prospects, ongoing industrial modernization and policy continuity are expected to support international investor interest and create further opportunities for cross-border investment. Building a More Resilient and Sustainable Capital Market Guosen Securities believes that regulatory reform, technological innovation and greater international integration are expected to reinforce one another as China's capital markets continue to develop. Together, these forces can improve capital allocation, expand financing for innovative businesses, support more sustainable investment returns and strengthen the markets' contribution to China's long-term economic growth.



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