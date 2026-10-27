EPH Group AG / Key word(s): Statement/Agreement

EPH Group AG: Building Permit Granted for Exclusive Boutique Hotel at Lake Tegernsee

27.10.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

An upscale boutique design hotel is planned on a site of approximately 4,500 square metres overlooking Lake Tegernsee. The building permit for the project has now been granted. The final purchase agreement is expected to be signed shortly, with construction to commence thereafter. Proceeds from the new EUR 50 million secured bond are also intended to be used to finance the project. Vienna, 27 October 2026. EPH Group AG, headquartered in Vienna, has reached another important milestone in one of its hotel development projects in Germany: The building permit for an exclusive boutique hotel at Lake Tegernsee in Bavaria has now been granted. The approximately 4,500-square-metre site is situated in an elevated location offering panoramic views of Lake Tegernsee. The project envisages a premium, design-oriented resort catering primarily to discerning guests who value individuality, tranquility and an exceptional location. The hotel is expected to be operated by an internationally established hotel operator. On 26 February 2026, EPH Group AG had already reached an agreement in principle with the seller regarding the acquisition of the hotel project through a term sheet. This agreement was subject, among other things, to the condition precedent of obtaining a building permit for the final hotel project. With the permit now granted, this key condition has been fulfilled. The final purchase agreement is expected to be signed shortly, followed by the immediate commencement of project implementation. The boutique hotel is intended to be financed, in part, through proceeds from the new secured corporate bond 2026/2033 (ISIN: AT0000A3XVE4). The bond has a total issue volume of up to EUR 50 million, a term of seven years and offers an annual interest rate of 10 per cent. Interest payments are distributed to investors monthly. The bond is secured by pledges over shares in subsidiaries and affiliated companies of EPH Group AG. These include shares in the project company that will become the owner of the hotel project at Lake Tegernsee. The subscription period is scheduled to run from 28 October to 25 November 2026. Trading in the corporates prime segment of the Vienna MTF of the Vienna Stock Exchange is expected to commence on 1 December 2026. Disclaimer / Legal Notice This information constitutes advertising and does not represent an offer to purchase securities or a solicitation to submit an offer to purchase securities of EPH Group AG. The public offering of the bonds is made exclusively through and on the basis of the securities prospectus published on the issuer's website ( ), which was approved by the Luxembourg financial supervisory authority (CSSF) on 23 October 2026 and notified to the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and the Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA). The prospectus contains the final terms and conditions and is available free of charge at the following link: . Approval of the prospectus by the CSSF should not be understood as an endorsement of the securities offered. Investors are strongly advised to read the prospectus before making an investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and opportunities associated with investing in the securities. About EPH Group AG Founded in 2023, EPH Group AG is an investment and development company specializing in hotel real estate in the DACH region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland). Its shares are traded on several German stock exchanges. The company develops hotel projects through to the construction-ready stage and independently implements selected projects. For hotel operations, EPH Group AG collaborates with international hotel brands. Its objective is to develop premium hotel properties with international positioning and long-term value appreciation potential. With a current portfolio of ten projects in Austria and Germany, the company has succeeded in building an attractive project pipeline within a short period of time. Shares of EPH Group AG have been traded on the Open Market of the Stuttgart Stock Exchange since 2025 and have been listed on the Primary Market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange since 2026. In addition, trading commenced on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and on Xetra in May 2026. Further information about the company and its projects: PRESS CONTACT YIELD DAVID ASSINGER MOBILE: +43 676 45 34 44 24 E-MAIL: ... 27.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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