The Little Things Unveils WICKED ACADEMY, A Halloween Destination For Horror Fans And Collectors

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) From legendary horror icons and supernatural anime to creepy-cute characters and mystery collectibles, The Little Things brings together five worlds of pop culture for the spooky season. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Halloween is no longer just about dressing up and trick-or-treating. For pop culture fans and collectors, it is also an opportunity to discover the characters, creatures and curiosities they love, and this year, The Little Things is giving them a reason to explore their darker side with WICKED ACADEMY, a Halloween collection bringing together horror icons, supernatural anime, mischievous characters and collectible favourites under one roof.

Spanning action figures, premium statues, Funko POP! figures, plushies and blind boxes, the collection caters to a wide range of interests, from fans of classic horror characters to collectors drawn to the strange, the supernatural and the unexpectedly adorable. Whether adding to an established collection or searching for an unusual find, visitors can explore five themed categories that put a playful spin on Halloween shopping.

Five Worlds to Explore at WICKED ACADEMY

1. Anime After Dark

For fans who enjoy the supernatural side of anime, Anime After Dark explores the darker worlds, characters and themes that make the genre a favourite among collectors. It is a chance to discover pieces inspired by anime's more mysterious and otherworldly side.

2. Horror 101: The Icons of Horror

From recognisable horror characters to premium collectible statues and action figures, this category brings some of the genre's most memorable icons into the world of collectibles. Designed for horror enthusiasts and dedicated collectors alike, these are pieces that let fans bring their favourite on-screen nightmares home.

3. Certified Weirdos

Not every collectible needs to be cute or conventional. Featuring Fugglers, the famously oddball characters known for their unusual expressions and mischievous personalities, Certified Weirdos celebrates the wonderfully weird side of collecting.

4. Scream and POP!

Horror favourites meet the unmistakable style of Funko POP! in a category dedicated to collectible figures inspired by iconic characters and spooky pop culture favourites. These compact collectibles offer fans another way to celebrate the characters they love, whether displayed individually or added to an ever-growing collection.

5. Adorably Wicked Finds

For those who prefer their Halloween finds with a mix of cute, quirky and creepy, this category brings together collectibles from Monster High, Poppy Playtime, 99 Nights in the Forest, The Monsters, Hirono and SKULLPANDA by POP MART. Blending playful character design with darker aesthetics, these finds appeal to collectors who enjoy the unexpected.

A Halloween for Every Kind of Collector

With WICKED ACADEMY, The Little Things brings together different corners of pop culture through a seasonal collection that goes beyond traditional Halloween merchandise. From the nostalgia of familiar horror icons to the thrill of discovering a new character or opening a mystery blind box, the collection offers fans different ways to explore their interests and find something worth adding to their shelves.

Dive into the WICKED ACADEMY at The Little Things and embrace your wicked side, from collecting your favourite pieces to expressing your creativity and discovering what makes you uniquely wicked.